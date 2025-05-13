Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA BOARD SSC RESULT 2025

[LIVE] Maharashtra Board SSC (SOON): MSBSHSE Class 10 Result To Be Declared At 1 PM At mahresult.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today at mahresult.nic.in. Stay connected with Zee News for all the live updates. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025
LIVE Blog

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites,  mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, the results will also be available on DigiLocker. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter key login details such as their roll number and mother’s first name. Over 16 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results this year. 

The Maharashtra board class 10th examination took place from 21st February, 2025 to 17th March, 2025. And the practical exams for class 10th were conducted from 3rd February to 20th February, 2025. In the Maharashtra Board SSC exam held in 2024, 95.81 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 10 examination. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared, 14,84,431 passed. The pass percentage of female students stood at  97.21 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students stood at 94.56 in the 2024 Maharashtra board examination. 

Stay Tuned With Zee News For All The Live Updates Of Maharashtra SSC Result 2025.

13 May 2025
07:38 IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Official Websites To Check the Result

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in
  • sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
  • sscresult.mkcl.org
07:20 IST

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Date And Time of The Result

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM.

