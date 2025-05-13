[LIVE] Maharashtra Board SSC (SOON): MSBSHSE Class 10 Result To Be Declared At 1 PM At mahresult.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results today, May 13, at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, the results will also be available on DigiLocker. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter key login details such as their roll number and mother’s first name. Over 16 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results this year.

The Maharashtra board class 10th examination took place from 21st February, 2025 to 17th March, 2025. And the practical exams for class 10th were conducted from 3rd February to 20th February, 2025. In the Maharashtra Board SSC exam held in 2024, 95.81 per cent of students successfully cleared the Class 10 examination. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared, 14,84,431 passed. The pass percentage of female students stood at 97.21 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students stood at 94.56 in the 2024 Maharashtra board examination.