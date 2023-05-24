Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: 12th Board Result TOMORROW, Check Offiical Time, Steps To Download Scorecards & Latest Updates
Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 on the official website mahahsscboard.in tomorrow. Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 will be announced on May 25, 2023 at 2 pm.
Once released, students will be able to check and download their Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 from the official website and the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Direct Link will be provided here soon.
Maharashtra board will declare the 12th board result on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in on May 25. The Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Direct Link will be provided here.