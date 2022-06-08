हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Class 12th Board results to be out at mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm today

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12th board results are scheduled to be declared at 1 pm on MSBSHSE's official website - http://mahresult.nic.in.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 10:31
Comments |
File Photo

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra HSC results 2022 today (June 8). The Board is scheduled to release the MSBSHSE Class 12th results at 1 pm. MSBSHSE HSC students can view their results on the Board's official website at http://mahresult.nic.in

Stay tuned with Zee News to get the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2022.

8 June 2022, 10:24 AM

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: There were 14,85,191 students registered for the HSC exams, with 817,188 male candidates and 6,68,003 female candidates.

8 June 2022, 10:22 AM

Maharashtra Class 12 Board HSC Result 2022: Check on these websites

https://www.mahahsscboard.in and  http://results.nic.in/

 

8 June 2022, 10:19 AM

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's how you can check scorecard

  • Visit the official website http://mahresult.nic.in 
  • Click the "HSC Examination March- 2022 RESULT" link on the homepage.
  • You will be taken to a new page where you must enter your roll number and other details.
  • After entering your information, click the submit button.
  • On the screen, the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed.

 

8 June 2022, 10:03 AM

The examination was carried out in accordance with all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and federal governments. Candidates can find more information on the MSBSHSE's official website.

8 June 2022, 10:01 AM

The Board is scheduled to release the MSBSHSE Class 12th results at 1 pm. MSBSHSE HSC students can view their results on the Board's official website at http://mahresult.nic.in

8 June 2022, 09:41 AM

Candidates' name, address, school details, marks secured in each subject, total marks, pass/fail status, and other information will be included on Maharashtra 12th result scorecards. Also the MSBSHSE will announce Maharashtra HSC results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams together. 

