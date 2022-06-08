8 June 2022, 10:24 AM
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: There were 14,85,191 students registered for the HSC exams, with 817,188 male candidates and 6,68,003 female candidates.
8 June 2022, 10:22 AM
Maharashtra Class 12 Board HSC Result 2022: Check on these websites
https://www.mahahsscboard.in and http://results.nic.in/
8 June 2022, 10:19 AM
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's how you can check scorecard
- Visit the official website http://mahresult.nic.in
- Click the "HSC Examination March- 2022 RESULT" link on the homepage.
- You will be taken to a new page where you must enter your roll number and other details.
- After entering your information, click the submit button.
- On the screen, the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed.
8 June 2022, 10:03 AM
The examination was carried out in accordance with all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and federal governments. Candidates can find more information on the MSBSHSE's official website.
8 June 2022, 10:01 AM
The Board is scheduled to release the MSBSHSE Class 12th results at 1 pm. MSBSHSE HSC students can view their results on the Board's official website at http://mahresult.nic.in.
8 June 2022, 09:41 AM
Candidates' name, address, school details, marks secured in each subject, total marks, pass/fail status, and other information will be included on Maharashtra 12th result scorecards. Also the MSBSHSE will announce Maharashtra HSC results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams together.