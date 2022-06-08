8 June 2022, 10:24 AM Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: There were 14,85,191 students registered for the HSC exams, with 817,188 male candidates and 6,68,003 female candidates.

8 June 2022, 10:22 AM Maharashtra Class 12 Board HSC Result 2022: Check on these websites https://www.mahahsscboard.in and http://results.nic.in/

8 June 2022, 10:19 AM Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's how you can check scorecard Visit the official website http://mahresult.nic.in

Click the "HSC Examination March- 2022 RESULT" link on the homepage.

You will be taken to a new page where you must enter your roll number and other details.

After entering your information, click the submit button.

On the screen, the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed.

8 June 2022, 10:03 AM The examination was carried out in accordance with all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and federal governments. Candidates can find more information on the MSBSHSE's official website.

8 June 2022, 10:01 AM The Board is scheduled to release the MSBSHSE Class 12th results at 1 pm. MSBSHSE HSC students can view their results on the Board's official website at http://mahresult.nic.in.