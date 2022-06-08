8 June 2022, 13:27 PM HSC Class 12 Results 2022: Pass Percentage of students Total number of candidates registered: 14,85,191. Female: 6,68,003 Male: 8,17,188 Passed: 13,56,604 Girls' pass rate: 95.35 percent Boys pass rate: 93.29 percent Overall, the score is 94.22 percent.

8 June 2022, 13:15 PM Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here’s how you can check Class 12th board scorecard Visit the official website http://mahresult.nic.in Click the "HSC Examination March- 2022 RESULT" link on the homepage. You will be taken to a new page where you must enter your roll number and other details. After entering your information, click the submit button. On the screen, the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed.

8 June 2022, 13:09 PM Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 announced: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared Maharashtra HSC results 2022 and around 94.2% of students have passed the exam. Around 14.85 lakh students had appeared for Maharashtra HSC 2022 exams.

8 June 2022, 13:08 PM Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared Maharashtra HSC results 2022 today. The Board has announced MSBSHSE Class 12th results at 1 pm. Maharashtra Board students who had taken the exam can check their HSC Result 2022 on MSBSHSE's official website at http://mahresult.nic.in. Around 14.85 lakh students, including 8,17,188 male and 6,68,003 female candidates, had registered for Maharashtra HSC 2022 exams.

8 June 2022, 12:02 PM Maharashtra HSC result 2022: Result declared for 9 divisions HSC Result 2022 has Been announced for all nine divisions, which include Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. The Konkan division had the best results this year, with 97.21 percent of students passing the board exam.

8 June 2022, 11:59 AM HSC Result 2022: Supplementary Examination The Maharashtra HSC examination was passed by approximately 94.22 percent of students. Students who have failed one or two subjects will be able to take the Supplementary Examination. The Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exams will be held in July or August. The date sheet would be made available later.

8 June 2022, 11:53 AM HSC Class 12 Result 2022: Pass Percentage of Konkan region The HSC Result 2022 has been announced today, June 8, 2022, at a press conference. So far, the Konkan region has a pass percentage of 97.221 percent, while the overall pass percentage is 94.22 percent.

8 June 2022, 11:46 AM Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Board Results: Students pass at a rate of 94.22 percent. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 was announced today, June 8, 2022, at a press conference. As a result, 94.22 percent of students passed the Maharashtra State Board 12th Exams.

8 June 2022, 10:03 AM The examination was carried out in accordance with all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and federal governments. Candidates can find more information on the MSBSHSE's official website.

