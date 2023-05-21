topStoriesenglish2611178
NewsEducation
MHARASHTRA HSC

Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 Live Class 10th, 12th Board Results To Be Declared Soon On mahahsscboard.in, Check Latest Updates Direct Link Scorecards Toppers' List

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, scroll down for latest updates.

 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 04:14 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 Live Class 10th, 12th Board Results To Be Declared Soon On mahahsscboard.in, Check Latest Updates Direct Link Scorecards Toppers' List
LIVE Blog

Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 Live updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th results soon. According to reports,  the board is expected to announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 anytime in the nextweek, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result and Maharashtra SSC 10th Board Results on the official websites -  mahahsscboard.in and  mahresult.nic.in

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023

21 May 2023
16:14 PM

Maharashtra HSC SSC Result Live Updates:  How to Download 10th, 12th board Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC, SSC result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

16:04 PM

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Result Live Updates

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th results soon. As per the latest reports, the board is likely to announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 by the end of this week, however the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818