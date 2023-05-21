Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 Live Class 10th, 12th Board Results To Be Declared Soon On mahahsscboard.in, Check Latest Updates Direct Link Scorecards Toppers' List

Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 Live updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th results soon. According to reports, the board is expected to announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 anytime in the nextweek, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result and Maharashtra SSC 10th Board Results on the official websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in