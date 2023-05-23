Live Updates | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 (Shortly): MAH Board 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Anytime At mahahsscboard.in, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MAH Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, scroll down for direct link and latest updates here.
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th results soon. According to reports, the board is expected to announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 anytime in this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited on the official website.
According to local media reports, almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live: Official website to check result
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check scorecards
- Visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in
- On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result link
- In the newly opened tab, enter the required details
- Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download your Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 and take a printout
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Live: Official websites to check result
- mahahsscboard.in
- mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Result Date, Time
Maharashtra Board is expected to declare the Maharashtra HSC SSC Results 2023 anytime soon now. Students who are waiting for the results must note that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to declare the Maharashtra 10th, 12th board results 2023 on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, by the end of May
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Board Result Direct Link
Maharashtra Board HSC SSC Result 2023 will be declared shortly on the official website of the education board- www.mahahsscboard.in. Students must note that the Direct Link for Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 will be posted here as soon as the results are made available online. Students are recommended to check the official website or Zee News Live Blog for the most up-to-date information.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 result to be OUT soon
Although no official date for the announcement of the results has been confirmed, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to declare the Maharashtra 10th, 12th board results 2023 on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, likely this week.