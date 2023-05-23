topStoriesenglish2611873
NewsEducation
MAHARASHTRA HSC

Live Updates | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 (Shortly): MAH Board 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Anytime At mahahsscboard.in, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: MAH Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, scroll down for direct link and latest updates here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 01:24 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 (Shortly): MAH Board 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Anytime At mahahsscboard.in, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
LIVE Blog

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th results soon. According to reports,  the board is expected to announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 anytime in this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited on the official website.

According to local media reports, almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2023.

23 May 2023
13:18 PM

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live: Official website to check result

maharashtra result

12:15 PM

Maharashtra Board result HSC, SSC Result 2023 Live: Students appeared in this year examination

Almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams, as per the media reports.

12:13 PM

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check scorecards

  • Visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result link
  • In the newly opened tab, enter the required details
  • Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download your Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 and take a printout
10:28 AM

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Live: Official websites to check result

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in
09:22 AM

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Result Date, Time

Maharashtra Board is expected to declare the Maharashtra HSC SSC Results 2023 anytime soon now. Students who are waiting for the results must note that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to declare the Maharashtra 10th, 12th board results 2023 on the official website -  mahahsscboard.in, by the end of May

08:49 AM

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: 10th, 12th Board Result Direct Link

Maharashtra Board HSC SSC Result 2023 will be declared shortly on the official website of the education board- www.mahahsscboard.in. Students must note that the Direct Link for Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 will be posted here as soon as the results are made available online. Students are recommended to check the official website or Zee News Live Blog for the most up-to-date information.

08:02 AM

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 result to be OUT soon

Although no official date for the announcement of the results has been confirmed, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to declare the Maharashtra 10th, 12th board results 2023 on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, likely this week.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818