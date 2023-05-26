Live Updates | Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 (ANYTIME): Class 10th Board Result To Be Declared Shortly At mahahsscboard.in- Direct Link, Toppers' List Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10th results anytime soon at the official website. According to reports, the board is expected to announce Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 anytime in this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited on the official website.

According to local media reports, almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams.