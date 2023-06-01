Live| Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 (OUT): MSBSHSE Class 10th Board Result Declared On mahahsscboard.in, DIRECT LINK To Be Activated Soon

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 on the official websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 was declared via press conference in Pune at 11 am and the link to download the results will be activated at 1pm.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Scores Via SMS, DigiLocker

Students will be able to check and download their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 from the official website and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here. Students will be required to enter their Maharashtra Board SSC Roll Number and Mother's Name in order to access their Class 10th result.