Live| Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 (SOON): Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result Likely TOMORROW On mahahsscboard.in, Check Latest Updates

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon declare the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 on the official websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. As per the latest reports, Maharashtra Board is expected to announce the SSC Result 2023 tomorrw at 1 pm however, the official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 from the official website and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here. Students will be required to entre their Maharashtra Board SSC Roll Number and Mother's Name in order to access their Class 10th result.