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NewsEducationAP Inter Results 2026 Date and Time Live Updates: Is it releasing on April 12 at 11 AM? Check latest updates here
AP INTER RESULTS 2026

AP Inter Results 2026 Date and Time Live Updates: Is it releasing on April 12 at 11 AM? Check latest updates here

AP Inter Results 2026 Date and Time Live Updates: AP Inter Results 2026 for 1st and 2nd year students are expected to be announced soon by BIEAP. Students can check their results online using their hall ticket number on the official websites.

 

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Source:
  • The AP Intermediate Results 2026 are expected to be released soon.
  • Students of both the 1st and 2nd year are eagerly waiting for their results.
  • Once declared, the results will be available on the official websites, and students can easily check their marks using their login details.
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AP Inter Results 2026 Date and Time Live Updates
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AP Inter Results 2026 Date and Time Live Updates: The AP Intermediate Results 2026 are expected to be released soon by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Students of both 1st and 2nd year are eagerly waiting for their results. Once declared, the results will be available on the official websites, and students can easily check their marks using their login details.

Expected Result Date and Time

The AP Inter Results 2026 are likely to be announced shortly. Last year, the results were released on April 12 at 11 AM. This year, too, the board is expected to follow a similar schedule.

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Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

bieap.apcfss.in
resultsbie.ap.gov.in

How to Download AP Inter Results 2026 Marks Memo

Follow these simple steps to download your marks memo:

Visit the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on the “AP Inter Results 2026” link

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

Check all details carefully

Download and save the scorecard for future use

Marksheet and Supplementary Exam Details

The AP Inter marksheet will show subject-wise marks for both 1st and 2nd year students. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their schools a few days after the result announcement.

Details about supplementary exams will be released by the board after the main results are declared.

The AP Inter Results 2026 are an important milestone for students as they decide their next academic step. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number ready and check results only on official websites. After downloading the marks memo, they should keep it safe for future academic use.

10 April 2026
13:01 IST

AP Inter Results 2026 Date and Time Live: Passing Marks Criteria

Students must score at least 35% marks in each subject to pass the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year exams.

12:57 IST

AP Inter Results 2026 Date And Time News Live: How to check scorecard

Visit the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on the link for ‘AP Inter Results 2026’.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth in the provided fields.

The AP Inter results for 2026 will appear on the screen.

12:33 IST

AP Inter Results 2026 Date and Time Live: To be released soon

The AP Inter Results 2026 for both 1st and 2nd-year students will be announced soon. Last year, the results were declared on April 12, 2026, at 11 AM.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

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