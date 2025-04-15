[LIVE] Manabadi TS Inter Result 2025: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Marks Memo PDF To Be OUT SOON At tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here
TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: The date and time for the result announcement will be shared in an official notification before the results are released, scroll down for latest updates.
Manabadi TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 soon. Although the exact date and time have not been confirmed yet, the results are expected either in the last week of April or the first week of May. TSBIE usually declares the results for both 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) on the same day. Last year, results were announced on April 24, and in 2023, they were out in May. This year, the Class 11 exams took place from March 5 to March 24, and the Class 12 exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025.
Around 9.81 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Board IPE exams in 2024. The overall pass percentage was 60.01 percent for 1st-year students and 64.19% for 2nd-year students. In both years, girls performed better than boys. In the 1st year, 68.35 percent of girls passed compared to 51.50 percent of boys. In the 2nd year, 72.53 percent of girls cleared the exam, while only 56.1 percent of boys did. The 1st-year pass rate dropped slightly from 61.68 percent in 2023, while the 2nd-year pass rate increased from 63.49 percent.
Manabadi TS Inter Result 2025 LIVE: Steps to download marks memo here
- Go to the official websites – tgbie.cgg.gov.in or bse.telangana.gov.in.
- Click on the link for TS Inter 1st Year Result 2025 or TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2025 on the homepage.
- Choose your year, category, and exam type. Then enter your hall ticket number and submit.
- Your TS Intermediate Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the marks memo as a PDF.
- Save a copy for future use.
TS Inter Result LIVE: Date and time of release of results
