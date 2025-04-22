TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd year students today, April 22, starting at 12 PM. Students can check and download their marks memo from the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) were held from March 6 to March 25 at various centres across the state. As lakhs of students await their results, they are advised to use only the official website to view and download their digital marks memo once it becomes available.

Students must enter their hall ticket number on the official result portals to view their marks. It’s best to keep this number ready and avoid using unofficial links that may be shared on social media or WhatsApp. Each year, the board provides an official digital marks memo, which can be used for provisional purposes such as college admissions or document verification until the school issues the original certificate.