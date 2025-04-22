[LIVE] Manabadi TS Inter Results 2025 (SHORTLY): TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Released Today At tgbie.cgg.gov.in - Here's How To Download Marks Memo PDF
TS Inter Results 2025 TSBIE 1st and 2nd year LIVE: To pass the TS Inter 2025 exams, students must score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject in the TSBIE IPE, scroll down for more details.
TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd year students today, April 22, starting at 12 PM. Students can check and download their marks memo from the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) were held from March 6 to March 25 at various centres across the state. As lakhs of students await their results, they are advised to use only the official website to view and download their digital marks memo once it becomes available.
Students must enter their hall ticket number on the official result portals to view their marks. It’s best to keep this number ready and avoid using unofficial links that may be shared on social media or WhatsApp. Each year, the board provides an official digital marks memo, which can be used for provisional purposes such as college admissions or document verification until the school issues the original certificate.
TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2205 LIVE: Vocational stream pass percentage last year
The TS IPE vocational stream results are also expected to be announced today alongside the general stream results. In previous years, TSBIE has released both sets of results together. Last year, the pass percentage for vocational courses was 63.86%, with girls outperforming boys—79.28% compared to 47.72%.
LIVE TS Inter Results 2025: Helpline number
Students and parents can view their TS IPE results on the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. For any queries or issues related to the results, they can contact the IVR helpline at 9240205555 or email the support team at helpdesk@etelangana.gov.in.
Manabadi Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Exam dates this year
The TS Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) for 1st and 2nd-year students were held from March 5 to 25 this year. Practical exams for both general and vocational streams were conducted from February 3 to 22, including the second Saturday and Sunday, in two shifts each day.
Manabadi TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Fake links
Avoid clicking on random result links shared on social media or by unknown sources. Always verify the URL and use only official or board-approved websites.
Manabadi TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Official websites to check result
tgbie.cgg.gov.in
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
bie.telangana.gov.in
TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Pass percentage last year
In 2024, nearly 9.8 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter exams. The pass percentage was 64.19% for 2nd Year and 60.01% for 1st Year.
TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 LIVE: Exam dates
The TS Inter exams were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025, during the morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM.
TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Where to check results
When the TS Inter Results 2025 are announced, make sure to have your hall ticket number ready. You’ll need it to access and download your scorecard from the official TSBIE portal.
Manabadi TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 today, April 22, at 12 PM.
