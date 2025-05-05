Advertisement
MBOSE HSSLC RESULT 2025

[LIVE] MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 (ANYTIME): Meghalaya Board Result Soon At megresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

The Meghalaya Board Of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will officially announce the class 12 (HSSLC) result 2025 today, i.e. 5th May, 2025 at megresults.nic.in. Stay Connected for all latest updates. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 05, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
MBOSE HSSLC Results 2025
MBOSE HSSLC Results 2025: The Meghalaya Board Of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will officially announce the class 12 (HSSLC) result 2025 today, i.e. 5th May, 2025, Monday during the office hours. All the students who have appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC examination will be able to download their result from the official website, i.e megresults.nic.in after the release. 

The other official websites where students can check their results are, mbose.in and mboseresults.in. Students will be required to enter their roll number and captcha code to access their class 12th results. The MBOSE HSSLC examination took place from 18th February, 2025 to 19th March, 2025 in a single shift. To pass the examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in all the subjects and overall aggregate. In 2024, the result for MBOSE HSSLC was declared on 24th May and the overall pass percentage of class Meghalaya Board Class 12th examination was 85.24 percent. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th Result 2025.

05 May 2025
09:29 IST

Meghalaya Class 12 Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Official Websites

  • megresults.nic.in
  • mbose.in
  • mboseresults.in
09:17 IST

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Date And Time of the Result

The Meghalaya Board Of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will officially announce the class 12 (HSSLC) result 2025 today, i.e. 5th May, 2025, Monday during the office hours. Stay Tuned for all the live updates.

