Live Updates | MP Board 10th Class Result 2023 (OUT): Madhya Pradesh MPBSE HSC Result Declared On mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Toppers List

MP Board Class 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Education will declare the result of class 10th, students today, May 25 at 12 PM. To check their result after announcement, student need to visit the official website of the MP Board. Direct link to check MP Board 10th result 2023 will be provided here. MP Board will also release the list of toppers this year. It will also release the overall pass percentage, number of candidates who qualified the exam.

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams in the state were conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours. The Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1 of 2023.

MP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th Scorecards

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th Results 2023: Total Candidates

A total of 9 lakh students registered to appear in the MP 10 exam in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

