Live Updates | MP Board 10th Class Result 2023 (OUT): Madhya Pradesh MPBSE HSC Result Declared On mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Toppers List
MP Board Class 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh MPBSE HSC Result Declared On mpresults.nic.in. Check Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2023, Mp Board Class 10th Result 2023 Direct Link, Pass Percentage and Toppers List at Official Website mpresults.nic.in.
MP Board Class 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Education will declare the result of class 10th, students today, May 25 at 12 PM. To check their result after announcement, student need to visit the official website of the MP Board. Direct link to check MP Board 10th result 2023 will be provided here. MP Board will also release the list of toppers this year. It will also release the overall pass percentage, number of candidates who qualified the exam.
The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams in the state were conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours. The Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1 of 2023.
MP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th Scorecards
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
MP Board 10th Results 2023: Total Candidates
A total of 9 lakh students registered to appear in the MP 10 exam in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th Result DECLARED
MP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Details mentioned on MPBSE result
- These are some common details mentioned on the Class 12 and MP board 10th result 2023:
- Registration number
- Roll number
- School number
- Student’s Name
- His/her photograph
- Centre number
- Total marks
- Marks in each subject
- Division
MP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Toppers List, Pass Percentage Along With Result
Along with the results, the board will also announce the topper list, overall pass percentage, and the number of candidates who qualified in the examination.
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Credentials Required To Check Scores
Students will be required to enter their roll number and application number to access their MPBSE MP Board results.
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th Result Live Updates: Last Year's Result
In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 12th result was 72.72 per cent. The result for boys was 69.94 per cent and the result for girls was 75.64 per cent. The pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 59.54 per cent. About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.
MPBSE 12th result 2023 Live: Last Year's Pass Percentage
In 2022, a total of 634350 candidates registered for the class 12th exam out of which 629381 appeared the exam and 457066( 72.72%) passed the exam.
MP Board HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Check Scores Via SMS
- For MPBSE class 10 result, type MPBSE10Roll Number and for MP 10 result,
- Type MPBSE12Roll Number
- Send the message to 56263 Your class MP 10 Board Result 2023 will be sent on the same number
