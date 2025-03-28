MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: RSKMP Result Scorecard Today At rskmp.in Check Direct Link Here
MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2025 Live: The MP Board Class 5 results, including details on toppers, overall pass percentage, and district-wise performance, will be released today, scroll down for latest updates here.
MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2025Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 final exam results today, March 28, at 1 PM. Students and parents can check the results on the official website, rskmp.in. The MP Board held the final exams for Class 5 and Class 8 from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, more than 11.17 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams, while over 11.68 lakh students took the Class 8 exams. The answer sheets of more than 22.85 lakh students were checked at 322 evaluation centers.
Students taking the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 exams in 2025 must score at least 33% overall, with a minimum of 33 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exam.
MP Board Result 2025 Live: Date and time of release
The MP Class 5th and 8th results will be declared at 1 PM. After the announcement, students and parents can check the results on the official RSK MP website. The final exam results for MP Board Class 5th and 8th will be released today, March 28.
