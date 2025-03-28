MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: RSKMP Result Scorecard Today At rskmp.in Check Direct Link Here

MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2025Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 final exam results today, March 28, at 1 PM. Students and parents can check the results on the official website, rskmp.in. The MP Board held the final exams for Class 5 and Class 8 from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, more than 11.17 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams, while over 11.68 lakh students took the Class 8 exams. The answer sheets of more than 22.85 lakh students were checked at 322 evaluation centers.

Students taking the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 exams in 2025 must score at least 33% overall, with a minimum of 33 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exam.