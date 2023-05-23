topStoriesenglish2612285
NewsEducation
MP BOARD RESULT 2023

Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Results To Be Announced On May 25 At mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE class 10th and 12th result will be declared on May 25, scroll down for all the live and latest updates. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 06:24 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Results To Be Announced On May 25 At mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
LIVE Blog

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in. According to the reports, MPBSE will be declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on 25 May. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time for the announcement of the MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023. There are chances of an official announcement of result date by MP Board on Today.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

  • mpresults.nic.in
  • mpbse.nic.in 

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates

A total of 19 lakh students registered to appear in the MP 10,12 exam in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5.  Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live & Latest Updates On MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

23 May 2023
18:23 PM

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Live Updates: Last Year's Result

In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 12th result was 72.72 per cent. The result for boys was 69.94 per cent and the result for girls was 75.64 per cent. The pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 59.54 per cent. About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.

18:22 PM

MP Board Class 10th. 12th  Result 2023 Live Updates: Toppers List, Pass Percentage Along With Result

Along with the results, the board will also announce the topper list, overall pass percentage, and the number of candidates who qualified in the examination.

18:21 PM

MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Download Marksheet

- Go to the official website-mpresults.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage
- Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively
- A new login page would open
- Now, enter your roll number or date of birth
- Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it
- Take a print out for the future references

18:19 PM

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 date by May 25.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818