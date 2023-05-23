Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Results To Be Announced On May 25 At mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE class 10th and 12th result will be declared on May 25, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
Trending Photos
MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in. According to the reports, MPBSE will be declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on 25 May. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time for the announcement of the MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023. There are chances of an official announcement of result date by MP Board on Today.
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates
A total of 19 lakh students registered to appear in the MP 10,12 exam in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live & Latest Updates On MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Live Updates: Last Year's Result
In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 12th result was 72.72 per cent. The result for boys was 69.94 per cent and the result for girls was 75.64 per cent. The pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 59.54 per cent. About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.
MP Board Class 10th. 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Toppers List, Pass Percentage Along With Result
Along with the results, the board will also announce the topper list, overall pass percentage, and the number of candidates who qualified in the examination.
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Download Marksheet
- Go to the official website-mpresults.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage
- Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively
- A new login page would open
- Now, enter your roll number or date of birth
- Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it
- Take a print out for the future references
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 date by May 25.