Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Results To Be Announced On May 25 At mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in. According to the reports, MPBSE will be declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on 25 May. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time for the announcement of the MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023. There are chances of an official announcement of result date by MP Board on Today.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates

A total of 19 lakh students registered to appear in the MP 10,12 exam in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live & Latest Updates On MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023