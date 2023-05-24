Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 (TODAY): Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC Results To Be OUT At 12 PM On mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
Madhya Pradesh board class 10th, 12th result will be released today, 25 May at 12 PM. Scroll down for the live and latest updates.
MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Education will declare the result of its class 10, 12 students today, May 25 at 12 PM. To check their result after announcement, student need to visit the official website of the MP Board. Direct link to check MP Board 10,12 result 2023 will be provided here. MP Board will release the list of toppers this year. It will also release the overall pass percentage, number of candidates who qualified the exam.
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates
A total of 19 lakh students registered to appear in the MP 10,12 exam in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.
MPBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Where To Check Scores
The scores can be checked by candidates on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in, direct link will be provided here
Class 10th MP Board Result 2023 Live: Exam Dates
The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023.
MP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 Live: Previous Year Toppers
Ishita Dubey from Sagar district secured the first rank in the Class 12 arts stream. Pragati Mittal achieved the highest marks among all the stream toppers in Class 12, scoring 494 marks and securing the first rank in the Science - Maths group.
Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Total Candidates
MP board result 2023 will be declared on May 25, 2023 at 12.30 pm. Both Class 10, 12 results will be declared tomorrow. Around 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the board examination this year in the state.
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live: Here's How To Check Via SMS
- For MPBSE class 10 result, type MPBSE10Roll Number and for MP 12 result,
- Type MPBSE12Roll Number
- Send the message to 56263 Your class 10 or 12 MP Board Result 2023 will be sent on the same number
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Download Marksheet
- Go to the official website-mpresults.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage
- Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively
- A new login page would open
- Now, enter your roll number or date of birth
- Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it
- Take a print out for the future references
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Live Updates: Last Year's Result
In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 12th result was 72.72 per cent. The result for boys was 69.94 per cent and the result for girls was 75.64 per cent. The pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 59.54 per cent. About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.
MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: When And Where To Check Results
Post-declaration, provisional mark sheets will be made available on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in. The direct link to check result will also provided here stay tuned.
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Passing criteria
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: In accordance with the MPBSE's marking rules, students must achieve a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the exam
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Mobile App To Check Scorecard
Once the results are announced, you can conveniently check your performance using the official mobile app called "MP Mobile" provided by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh. To access the result on your mobile device, you need to download the MP Mobile app from the Google Play Store. Once installed, open the app and enter the required details as requested to retrieve your result.
MP Board 10th,12th Result 2023 Live: Details Marking scheme
In high school and intermediate exams which don't contain practical subjects, the question paper will be 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practicals/project work. For Class 12 exams, for practical subjects, theory will be of 70 marks and practicals will be of
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Toppers List, Pass Percentage Along With Result
Along with the results, the board will also announce the topper list, overall pass percentage, and the number of candidates who qualified in the examination.
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 date by May 25 at 12 PM.