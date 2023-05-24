Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 (Tomorrow): Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC Results To Be Out Tomorrow At 12 PM On mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
Madhya Pradesh board class 10th, 12th result will be released tomorrow, 25 April. Scroll down for the live and latest updates.
MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Education will declare the result of its class 10, 12 students tomorrow, May 25 at 12 PM. To check their result after announcement, student need to visit the official website of the MP Board. Direct link to check MP Board 10,12 result 2023 will be provided here. MP Board will release the list of toppers this year. It will also release the overall pass percentage, number of candidates who qualified the exam.
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates
A total of 19 lakh students registered to appear in the MP 10,12 exam in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live & Latest Updates On MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Passing criteria
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: In accordance with the MPBSE's marking rules, students must achieve a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the exam
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Mobile App To Check Scorecard
Once the results are announced, you can conveniently check your performance using the official mobile app called "MP Mobile" provided by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh. To access the result on your mobile device, you need to download the MP Mobile app from the Google Play Store. Once installed, open the app and enter the required details as requested to retrieve your result.
MP Board 10th,12th Result 2023 Live: Details Marking scheme
In high school and intermediate exams which don't contain practical subjects, the question paper will be 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practicals/project work. For Class 12 exams, for practical subjects, theory will be of 70 marks and practicals will be of
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Toppers List, Pass Percentage Along With Result
Along with the results, the board will also announce the topper list, overall pass percentage, and the number of candidates who qualified in the examination.
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Download Scorecard
- Go to the official website-mpresults.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage
- Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively
- A new login page would open
- Now, enter your roll number or date of birth
- Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it
- Take a print out for the future references
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 date by May 25 at 12 PM.