Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 (Anytime): Madhya Pradesh Board Results Likely On May 22 At mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE class 10th and 12th result is expected to be declared on May 22, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
MP Board Result 2023 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in. According to the reports, MPBSE will be declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on 22 May. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time for the announcement of the MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023.
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates
Around 8 lakh students had registered themselves for Class 10, 12 exams in the state last year. The Class 12th exams were conducted by the Board from February 28 to March 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the state in all districts.
MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Credentials Required To Check Scores
Students will be required to enter their roll number and application number to access their MPBSE MP Board results.
MPBSE 10th 12th Live Updates: Supplementary Exam
To qualify the MP Board Result 2023, students will be requried to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. MPBSE will be conducting the MP board supplementary exams for the students who fail in one or two exams. MP Board Supplementary Exam time table 2023 will be issued on the official website, after the results are announced.
MP Board Result 2023 Live: Here's How To Check Scores Via SMS
- For MPBSE class 10 result, type MPBSE10Roll Number and for MP 12 result,
- Type MPBSE12Roll Number
- Send the message to 56263 Your class 10 or 12 MP Board Result 2023 will be sent on the same number
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Live Updates: Last Year's Result
In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 12th result was 72.72 per cent. The result for boys was 69.94 per cent and the result for girls was 75.64 per cent. The pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 59.54 per cent. About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.
MP Board Class 10th. 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Toppers List, Pass Percentage Along With Result
Along with the results, the board will also announce the topper list, overall pass percentage, and the number of candidates who qualified in the examination.
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Download Marksheet
- Go to the official website-mpresults.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage
- Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively
- A new login page would open
- Now, enter your roll number or date of birth
- Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it
- Take a print out for the future references
MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 date by May 22.