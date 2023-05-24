Live | MPBSE MP Board Class 10th Result 2023 (TODAY): Madhya Pradesh HSC Result To Be Out At 12 PM On mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Education will declare the result of class 10th, students today, May 25 at 12 PM. To check their result after announcement, student need to visit the official website of the MP Board. Direct link to check MP Board 10th result 2023 will be provided here. MP Board will also release the list of toppers this year. It will also release the overall pass percentage, number of candidates who qualified the exam.

MP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th Scorecards

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th Results 2023: Total Candidates

A total of 9 lakh students registered to appear in the MP 10 exam in the state. The MP board class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Whereas, the MP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live & Latest Updates On MP Board 10th Result 2023