MP BOARD RESULT 2023

Live | MPBSE MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow On mpresults.nic.in- Check Time, Direct Link Here

MP Board Result 2023 Live: MPBSE class 10th and 12th result will be declared soon, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

MP Board Result 2023 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in. According to the reports, MPBSE will declare the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on its official website on May 18, 2023. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time for the announcement of the MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023.

MP Board Result 2023:  Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

  • mpresults.nic.in
  • mpbse.nic.in 

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates

Around 8 lakh students had registered themselves for Class 10, 12 exams in the state last year. The Class 12th exams were conducted by the Board from February 28 to March 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the state in all districts.

MP Board Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow

MP Board Result 2023 is expected to be released tomorrow, May 15. MPBSE will be issuing the result link on the official website- mpresults.nic.in. Candidates will be required to enter their roll number and other details to access the result.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On MP Board Result 2023

14 May 2023
13:06 PM

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Total Students

MP Board Result 2023 will be declared soon. As per reports, around 8 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE 10th 12th Result this year. Once the results are released, students will be able to check it from the official website - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

13:01 PM

Madhya Pradesh Board Results 2023 Live Updates: Check Scorecard Via SMS

- For MP Board class 10 result, type MPBSE10Roll Number, and for class 12 MP result, type MPBSE12Roll Number

- Send it to 56263

- Your MP Board Result 2023 class 10 or 12 will be sent on the same number

13:00 PM

MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Download Marksheet

- Go to the official website-mpresults.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage
- Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively
- A new login page would open
- Now, enter your roll number or date of birth
- Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it
- Take a print out for the future references

12:58 PM

MP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Date

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP board 10th, 12th result 2023 date by May 15.

