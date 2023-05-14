Live | MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 (Tomorrow): Madhya Pradesh Class 5th, 8th Results On May 15 At 12 PM On mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

MP Board Result 2023 Live: MP Board result date is announced, Madhya Pradesh Board Results for Classes 5th and 8th will be released tomorrow, May 15. at 12 PM as per the official update shared by the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, the results will be announced via a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Check MP Board Result 2023 Time and how to check results below.

MP Board Result 2023: Class 5th And 8th Date And Time

According to reports over 24 lakh students have appeared for the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th board exams. The results of both will be announced together at Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institution at 12.00 PM.

MP Board Result 2023: Exam Pattern

In 2022-23, board pattern exams were held for all students studying in government, private schools and madrasa. In these exams, around 24 lakh students from 87,000 government schools, 24,000 private schools and over 1,000 students from madrasa appeared for exams.