Live Updates | Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 (SHORTLY): NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Today At nbsenl.edu.in, Check Latest Update Here
Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: As per the official notice issued Nagaland 10th and 12th Result 2023 will be declared today in the afternoon, scroll down for more details.
Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE, will release the Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Results 2023 today, May 24, 2023. According to the official announcement, the Nagaland 10th and 12th Result 2023 will be announced today in the afternoon on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.
Nagaland Board held Class 12th Exams beginning March 9, 2023 and ending March 31, 2023.From March 10 to March 22, 2023, the NBSE 10th Exams were held.
Nagaland Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to download scorecard
- Visit the NBSE official website: nbsenl.edu.in or links given above.
- Click on the links of NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Nagaland board result 2023, on the homepage.
- Click on the NBSE result 2023 10th, 12th result link.
- Enter the student's roll number or name.
- If the NBSE roll number is entered, then Nagaland board result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- If a student want to check NBSE results using name, a list of students with the same name will be displayed.
- Check the other personal details mentioned and click on the “Get results” button.
- NBSE Result 2023 for HSLC or HSSLC whichever the student searched for will be displayed.
- Download the provisional mark sheet and save it for future reference
Nagaland Board Result 2023 Live: Result release time
Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE, will release the Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Results 2023 today, May 24, 2023.