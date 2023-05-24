Live Updates | Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 (SHORTLY): NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Today At nbsenl.edu.in, Check Latest Update Here

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE, will release the Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Results 2023 today, May 24, 2023. According to the official announcement, the Nagaland 10th and 12th Result 2023 will be announced today in the afternoon on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board held Class 12th Exams beginning March 9, 2023 and ending March 31, 2023.From March 10 to March 22, 2023, the NBSE 10th Exams were held.