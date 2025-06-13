[LIVE] NEET UG Result 2025 (SHORTLY): NTA Scorecards To Be OUT Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Cut-Off Here

NTA NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET UG 2025 results by June 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be able to check their results on the official websites — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in — once released. The medical entrance exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. It was held at 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities nationwide, with over 22.7 lakh candidates registered.

The provisional answer key was released on June 3, and the objection window closed on June 5, 2025. Alongside the answer key, the NTA also shared the response sheets and question papers. Candidates could challenge the provisional key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. All objections raised will be reviewed by subject experts. If any are found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.