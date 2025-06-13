Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915282https://zeenews.india.com/education/live-updates/neet-result-2025-live-updates-nta-neet-ug-scorecard-rank-direct-link-at-neet-nta-nic-in-check-cut-off-marks-final-answer-key-toppers-2915282.html
NewsEducation
NEET RESULT 2025 DATE

[LIVE] NEET UG Result 2025 (SHORTLY): NTA Scorecards To Be OUT Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Cut-Off Here

NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be able to check their results on the official websites — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 10:08 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NTA NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET UG 2025 results by June 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be able to check their results on the official websites — neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in — once released. The medical entrance exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. It was held at 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities nationwide, with over 22.7 lakh candidates registered.

The provisional answer key was released on June 3, and the objection window closed on June 5, 2025. Alongside the answer key, the NTA also shared the response sheets and question papers. Candidates could challenge the provisional key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. All objections raised will be reviewed by subject experts. If any are found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on NEET UG Result 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK