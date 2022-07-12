NewsEducation
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Live breaking news updates NTA to release hall tickets at neet.nta.nic.in direct link

NTA to release NEET Admit Card today at neet.nta.nic.in amid the demands of students to postpone the NEET UG 2022, scroll down for timing, direct link and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

NEET Admit Card 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET UG 2022 admit cards today, July 12 for the medical entrance examination which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. Releasing an official notice NTA informed that the NEET Admit card will be available on 12 July 2022 (Tuesday) 11:30 AM onwards. Once released, candidates would be able to download their admit cards from the official website –neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already released the advanced intimation of exam city slip for NEET-UG candidates on the official website on June 28, 2022.  ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Amid students' demand to postpone exam, Indian embassy in Qatar releases schedule for Doha candidates

This year over 18 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India. ALSO READ: Amid demand for postponement, India issues NEET schedule for Qatar students

12 July 2022
07:18 AM

NEET Admit Card

NTA to release NEET UG 2022 Admit Card today at 11.30 on at neet.nta.nic.in

 

 

