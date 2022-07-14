NEET UG 2022 Exam Court Hearing LIVE Updates: Test to be conducted on July 17, says Delhi HC
NEET UG 2022 Exam Court Hearing LIVE Updates: The Delhi HC has allowed the National Testing Agency to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) on July 17.
NEET UG 2022 Exam Court Hearing LIVE Updates: The Delhi High Court today (July 14, 2022) heard a petition by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) aspirants seeking to postpone the examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. The petition, which was filed by fifteen NEET UG 2022 aspirants, was dismissed by Justice Sanjeev Narula.
The petitioners had sought to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks on several grounds including that the schedule of NEET, JEE, and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), is "unorganised" and the same has "caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair".
The petition, filed through advocate Mamta Sharma, stated that the board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare.
Students forced to prepare for CUET, NEET- UG, JEE
The petition had said that the respondents scheduled National Level examinations CUET, NEET- UG, and JEE in the month of July 2022 having a time gap of 1 or 2 days, wherein the syllabus of all three examinations is completely different.
"(Petitioners are) approaching this Hon'ble Court seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 by 4-6 weeks to compensate the unfortunate mismanagement faced during the covid times and to allot appropriate time to students considering the peculiar circumstances as though examination held on time in 2021, the results were also declared on time but unfortunately due to the pendency of reservation policy issue before the Supreme Court counselling period got extended for six months," the plea said.
The petition asserted that NEET- UG is one most challenging examinations and if it is conducted as per the present schedule, it will cause irreparable loss of one year of education and substantive injustice to lakhs of students.
NEET UG 2022 Exam Court Hearing LIVE Updates: Test to be held on July 17, says Delhi HC
NEET UG 2022 Exam Court Hearing LIVE Updates: Over 18 lakh students awaiting Delhi HC's decision
More than 18 lakh students, who have registered for NEET UG 2022, are waiting for Delhi High Court's decision if the test would be delayed or be conducted on July 17.
NEET UG 2022 Exam Court Hearing LIVE Updates: Natural disasters can't be basis to cancel exams, says Delhi HC
"The natural disasters are there. Something or other keeps happening in the country. That can't be the basis to cancel the exams," the Delhi High Court bench has said on the postponement of NEET UG 2022 due to heavy rains and floods, hearing underway.
NEET UG 2022 Exam Court Hearing LIVE Updates: NTA to hold test on July 17 or will it be postponed? Delhi HC's decision shortly
Will the National Testing Agency be allowed to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) on July 17 or not? Delhi High Court's decision on plea shortly.
NEET UG 2022 Exam Delhi High Court hearing to begin in a few minutes
The NEET UG 2022 Exam Delhi High Court hearing will begin in a next few minutes.
NEET UG 2022 Exam Delhi High Court Hearing LIVE Updates
Delhi High Court and the postponement of the NEET UG 2022 matter has been listed as item 48.
NEET UG 2022 postponement: Delhi HC to hear matter in post-lunch session
The plea urging the postponement of NEET UG 2022 will be heard by Delhi High Court in the post-lunch session today, likely around 2:45 PM.
NEET UG 2022: Students await Judgement, share memes on Twitter
NEET UG 2022: Meanwhile, Netizens waiting for Delhi HC hearing sharing memes on Twitter
Meanwhile, candidates anxiously waiting for the Delhi HC hearing are sharing hilarious memes on Twitter.
NEET UG 2022: What else does the postponement plea in Delhi HC say?
In the plea to postpone NEET UG 2022 Exam, it has been stated that last year the exam was held on September 12 and the results were announced on November 1. This year, the notification for the exam was released on April 6, approx 100 days prior to the exam, and has created stress and anxiety among the students.
The plea also sought direction to respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of the NEET-UG 2022 Examination after considering the grievances raised by the students through their representation dated May 12 and July 8.
NEET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: Petition also states heavy rains, flood situation for postponement of exam
A petition, that has been moved in the Delhi High Court by several medical aspirants seeking direction to the Centre, National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to postpone NEET-UG 2022, also states that due to heavy rains and flood situation in various parts of the country, it is difficult for the students to travel hundreds of kilometres.
"Direct the respondents to conduct NEET-UG 2022 phase 2 for the academic sessions 2022 considering the huge distance of examination centre, which ranges between 150 km to 300 km for a thousand of students during the current grave situation caused by flood across the nation," the plea states.
'Postpone NEET UG 2022' trends on Twitter ahead of Delhi HC hearing
The NEET UG 2022 aspirants are trending the hashtag "Postponeneetug2022" on Twitter ahead of the Delhi HC hearing.
NEET UG 2022 admit cards available at https://neet.nta.nic.in
The NEET UG 2022 admit cards are available at https://neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to download their admit cards using their Application No. and Date of Birth.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the NEET (UG) – 2022 admit card, he/she may contact NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.
All the registered candidates have been advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.
NEET UG 2022 scheduled to be held across 497 cities
The National Testing Agency will hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for as many as 18,72,341 candidates across 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM.
NEET UG 2022: Delhi High Court to hear plea to postpone exam at 2:30 PM today
Delhi High Court will hear a plea to postpone NEET UG 2022 exam at 2:30 PM today. Bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula will hear the plea.
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Petition for postponement listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula
The petition for postponement of NEET UG 2022 has been filed by fifteen aspirants for undergraduate medical and dental courses, who belong to different States. It is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula.
The petitioners yesterday had mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which allowed it to be listed for hearing today.
NEET UG 2022 Exam LIVE Updates: Test to be postponed? Delhi HC to hear plea shortly
The Delhi High Court will shortly hear a petition by several NEET-UG aspirants who are seeking a postponement of the competitive examination.
NEET 2021 was postponed due to second wave of COVID-19
In 2021, NEET was initially scheduled for August 1 but was postponed to September 12 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEET 2022: Over 18 lakh students have applied for July 17 exam
NEET 2022: Over 18 lakh students have registered for the July 17 exam, of which, there are around 10 lakh women candidates and 8.07 lakh men candidates. It is a significant jump of over 2.5 lakh as compared to 2021.
NEET 2022 Exam: 771 foreigners, 910 Non-Resident Indians have also registered
Among the candidates registered this year, as many as 771 are foreigners, 910 Non-Resident Indians, and 647 Overseas Citizen of India card holders. The highest number of candidates have opted for English as the medium of the exam, followed by Hindi and Tamil.
#PostponeNEETUG has been trending on Twitter
The Hashtag "#PostponeNEETUG" has been trending on the microblogging site Twitter for the past few weeks. Thousands of MBBS aspirants are demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam saying it's "too close" to other competitive exams, giving them limited time to prepare.
NEET-UG 2022 exam to be held on July 17
The petition states that this year, the notification for NEET-UG 2022 was released only approximately just 100 days before the exam and the examination schedule is "unreasonable" and "arbitrary".
"In spite of being aware of the genuine and legitimate grievances of the petitioners, respondents have failed to take a timely decision in respect of rescheduling NEET- UG 2022 and created a state of confusion among students by not releasing the admit card of the students till 11th of July 2022," the petition says.
"Aspirant students were under a legitimate belief that their concerns raised through various representations will be considered but to much shock and surprise, respondents maintaining their ignorant attitude have decided to conduct the NEET-UG 2022 examination at the scheduled date of 17.07.2022," it adds.
The petition highlights that there is a torrential flood situation across the nation and many authorities have already postponed their respective examinations therefore the authorities in the present instance can also be directed to reschedule the NEET-UG 2022 examination to save one precious year of education for aspirants.
CUET, NEET- UG, JEE exams at a time gap of 1 or 2 days
The petition states that the respondents scheduled National Level examinations CUET, NEET- UG, and JEE in the month of July having a time gap of 1 or 2 days, wherein the syllabus of all three examinations is completely different.
"(Petitioners are) approaching this Hon'ble Court seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 by 4-6 weeks to compensate the unfortunate mismanagement faced during the covid times and to allot appropriate time to students considering the peculiar circumstances as though examination held on time in 2021, the results were also declared on time but unfortunately due to the pendency of reservation policy issue before the Supreme Court counselling period got extended for six months," the petition says.
The petition further asserts that NEET UG is one most challenging examinations and if it is conducted as per the present schedule, it will cause irreparable loss of one year of education and substantive injustice to lakhs of students.
NEET-UG 2022 to be postponed? Delhi High Court to hear plea today
NEET-UG 2022: The Delhi High Court will today hear a petition by various National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the examination, which is scheduled to be held on July 17.
The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula and seeks to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks on several grounds including that the schedule of the national level examinations i.e NEET, JEE, and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), is "unorganised" and the same has "caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair".
The petition, filed through advocate Mamta Sharma, stated that the board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare.
