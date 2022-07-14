NEET UG 2022 Exam LIVE Updates:: The Delhi High Court will hear today (July 14, 2022) a petition by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) aspirants seeking to postpone the examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. The petition, which has been filed by fifteen NEET UG 2022 aspirants is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula. The petitioners seek to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks on several grounds including that the schedule of the national level examinations i.e NEET, JEE, and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), is "unorganised" and the same has "caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair".

The petition, filed through advocate Mamta Sharma, stated that the board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare.

Students forced to prepare for CUET, NEET- UG, JEE

The petition says that the respondents scheduled National Level examinations CUET, NEET- UG, and JEE in the month of July 2022 having a time gap of 1 or 2 days, wherein the syllabus of all three examinations is completely different.

"(Petitioners are) approaching this Hon'ble Court seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 by 4-6 weeks to compensate the unfortunate mismanagement faced during the covid times and to allot appropriate time to students considering the peculiar circumstances as though examination held on time in 2021, the results were also declared on time but unfortunately due to the pendency of reservation policy issue before the Supreme Court counselling period got extended for six months," the plea says.

The petition asserted that NEET- UG is one most challenging examinations and if it is conducted as per the present schedule, it will cause irreparable loss of one year of education and substantive injustice to lakhs of students.

