NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Aspirants seek postponement of exam, NTA prepares to release NEET UG admit cards SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates
NEET aspirants across the country are demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 citing several reasons including getting less time for preparation for the medical entrance examination, however, NTA has already released the advance intimation slip and will be releasing NEET UG admit cards soon on neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 admit cards soon as the NEET UG 2022 exam is to be conducted in a week on July 17, 2022. The NTA has already released the advanced intimation of exam city slip for NEET-UG candidates on the official website on June 28, 2022. Once released, candidates would be able to download their admit cards from the official website –neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding the postponement of the Medical entrance examination citing several reasons including the small time gap between CUET UG 2022 and NEET 2022.
This year over 18 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India. ALSO READ- CUET UG 2022: NTA to release admit cards SOON, check time, date and more here
NEET UG 2022: Advance intimation Slips
NTA has released advanced information slips for students, which contain information about the exam cities that have been assigned to them.
NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Timings of paper
NEET UG will be held in pen and paper mode in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.
NEET UG 2022: NEET Exam clashing with CUET
NEET aspirants claim that the NEET exam dates clash with the CUET UG 2022.
NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Aspirants use hashtags to protest on twitter
NEET aspirants claim the PM is their last resort after being turned down by everyone else, using the hashtag #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants.
NEET UG 2022
Submitting the 19 page memorandum seeking the postponement of NEET UG 2022 exam, aspirants cited that the notification for the medical entrance was released on April 6 thus leaving just 100 days to prepare while each year student are notified at least 5 months before exam.
NEET UG 2022
NEET aspirants have submitted a 19 page memorandum the education ministry containing issues faced by the students regarding the schedule of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 and their major demands.
