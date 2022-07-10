NEET UG 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 admit cards soon as the NEET UG 2022 exam is to be conducted in a week on July 17, 2022. The NTA has already released the advanced intimation of exam city slip for NEET-UG candidates on the official website on June 28, 2022. Once released, candidates would be able to download their admit cards from the official website –neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding the postponement of the Medical entrance examination citing several reasons including the small time gap between CUET UG 2022 and NEET 2022.

This year over 18 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India. ALSO READ- CUET UG 2022: NTA to release admit cards SOON, check time, date and more here

