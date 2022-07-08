NEET UG 2022 Live updates: NTA to release NEET UG admit cards SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check details
Once released, candidates would be able to download their NEET UG 2022 admit cards from the official website –neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 admit cards soon which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. Once released, candidates would be able to download their admit cards from the official website –neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants must notice that the NTA has already released the advanced intimation of exam city slip for NEET-UG candidates on the official website on June 28, 2022. This year nearly 18 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.
NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Exam Date
The NEET 2022 exam is scheduled for July 17, 2022, and the NEET UG admit card is expected to be released this week.
NTA NEET UG 2022: Commencement of Exam
The NTA is well-known for releasing NEET UG admit cards at least a week before the exam.
NEET UG 2022: Students waiting for their admit card
Almost 18 lakh registered candidates are awaiting their admit cards.
NEET UG Admit Cards 2022: Where to check Admit Cards
Students will be able to check and download NEET UG admit cards online once the admit card is released, at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2022: Admit Card this week
According to media reports, the NEET UG admit card 2022 will be released this week or by July 10.
NEET UG 2022: Earlier the NEET aspirants were demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam citing several reasons including small gap between NEET-UG 2021 councelling and NEET UG 2022 exam date.
NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted in 546 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country.
