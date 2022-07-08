NEET UG 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 admit cards soon which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. Once released, candidates would be able to download their admit cards from the official website –neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants must notice that the NTA has already released the advanced intimation of exam city slip for NEET-UG candidates on the official website on June 28, 2022. This year nearly 18 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

