Live | NEET UG Admit Card 2023 Release Date (SHORTLY): NTA To Release Hall Ticket Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here
NEET UG 2023 advance intimation slip is out, admit card to be out shortly. Scroll down for all the latest updates on NEET Admit Card.
NEET UG Hall Ticket 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 admit card soon. According to the reports the admit card will be out on 4th May. Candidates who have applied for NEET UG 2023 can access their admit card at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7. The NEET UG admit card 2023 is likely to be released one week before the test. The NEET UG 2023 admit card release date will be announced soon by NTA. The official website has the NEET UG 2023 city slip. The city slip includes the city of the candidates' examination center. Candidates will be permitted to travel or prepare for the exam in accordance with the city intimation slip. The exam city slip is given out before the admit card.
The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The exam will be conducted in pen paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country.
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: List Of Items Prohibited At The Exam Centre
1- Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.
2- Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc
3- Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.
4- Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.
5- Any ornaments/metallic items.
6- Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.
7- Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Exam On May 7
National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on May 7, 2023, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.
NEET UG hall ticket 2023 Live Updates: Details On The Admit Card
- Name of the candidate
- Signature
- Photograph
- Exam date
- Exam details
- Exam venue
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Steps To Download Hall Ticket
- Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the admit card link
- Key in your login details
- Your exam city information will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take the print for future reference.
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Date And Time
NTA has issued exam city information slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. The NEET UG 2023 admit card will likely be out tomorrow.