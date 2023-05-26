LIVE Updates | Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Odisha HSC Matric Results Likely Soon On chseodisha.nic.in, Latest Updates Here
Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live: The Odisha Board will shortly release the class 12th board results on the official website- chseodisha.nic.in, scroll down to get the latest updates.
Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2023 will likely be announced by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education by fourth week of May. According to the latest reports, the board will likely declare the Odisha 12th Results 2023 by the end of this week. However, official confirmation about the day and time of the result announcement is still awaited. The Odisha 12th Exam results is expected to be released by the end of May 2023.
Students cancan check their Odisha Board 12th Results 2023 via the official website at chseodisha.nic.in as the results are released, and the DIRECT LINK for doing so will be posted here. The Odisha CHSE 12th Exams 2023 were administered between March 1 and April 5 at various schools around the state, with an estimate of over 3 lakh students participating. The results for all three streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts), like in the previous year, are expected to be announced on different dates starting by the end of this week.
Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2023 Live: Check Steps To Download Odisha Board Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha CHSE, chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Odisha 12th Board Result 2023 link
Step 3. In the newly opened tab, enter login details - roll number, DOB
Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your Odisha Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your Odisha CHSE Board Result 2023 and take printout for future refrence
Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Result Release date
As per latest reports, the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha is expected to announce the Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 by the end of May 2023. CHSE Odisha 12th exams were organized from 1 March 2023 to 5 April 2023. An official confirmation regarding Odisha CHSE Result 2023 date and time for the announcement of the results will be given by the officials soon. Students can check here the latest updates regarding the announcement of the Odisha 12th result 2023.