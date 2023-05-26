LIVE Updates | Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023: Odisha HSC Matric Results Likely Soon On chseodisha.nic.in, Latest Updates Here

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2023 will likely be announced by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education by fourth week of May. According to the latest reports, the board will likely declare the Odisha 12th Results 2023 by the end of this week. However, official confirmation about the day and time of the result announcement is still awaited. The Odisha 12th Exam results is expected to be released by the end of May 2023.

Students cancan check their Odisha Board 12th Results 2023 via the official website at chseodisha.nic.in as the results are released, and the DIRECT LINK for doing so will be posted here. The Odisha CHSE 12th Exams 2023 were administered between March 1 and April 5 at various schools around the state, with an estimate of over 3 lakh students participating. The results for all three streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts), like in the previous year, are expected to be announced on different dates starting by the end of this week.