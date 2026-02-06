Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: 'Trust Your Own Study Pattern, Take Advice Only If It Helps', says PM Modi
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaging with students nationwide at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, which began at 10 AM, focusing on exam stress management and the importance of learning over marks. stay tuned with zee news for all the updates.
Trending Photos
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started interacting with students from across the country during the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) programme today. The function started at 10 AM.
In the 2026 edition of the event, the Prime Minister will share tips on how students can stay calm and stress-free during exams, while also motivating them to focus more on learning rather than pressure and marks.
According to ANI, As part of the run-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, student-centric engagement activities were organised across schools nationwide, including the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, a student-led run/walk that promotes the spirit of self-reliance, and quiz and writing competitions held at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Approximately 4.81 crore students participated in these activities, a release stated.
Stay Tuned with Zee News for All the Latest Updates Regarding Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: PM Modi on Health
Addressing students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that taking care of one’s health is a student’s responsibility. He stressed that staying healthy is not a choice but a duty, adding that when students look after their physical and mental well-being, their kartavya as students is truly fulfilled.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: Number of Registrations this Year
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE Updates: This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has seen massive participation, with around 4.2 crore students registering for the event. In addition, about 25 lakh parents and nearly 6 lakh teachers have also signed up, showing wide interest from across the education community.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: Where to watch the live PPC 2026 programme?
- Live telecast on Doordarshan channels: DD National, DD News and DD India
- Broadcast on major private television channels
- Live coverage on All India Radio
- Live streaming on official platforms: PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan and MyGov.in
- Available on online platforms such as YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live and Swayam Prabha channels
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: the PPC Programme Begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts addressing students today at 10 am as part of his annual flagship programme. This year, 2026, the Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to promote stress-free examinations and holistic learning.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.