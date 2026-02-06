Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: 'Trust Your Own Study Pattern, Take Advice Only If It Helps', says PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started interacting with students from across the country during the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) programme today. The function started at 10 AM.

In the 2026 edition of the event, the Prime Minister will share tips on how students can stay calm and stress-free during exams, while also motivating them to focus more on learning rather than pressure and marks.

According to ANI, As part of the run-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, student-centric engagement activities were organised across schools nationwide, including the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, a student-led run/walk that promotes the spirit of self-reliance, and quiz and writing competitions held at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Approximately 4.81 crore students participated in these activities, a release stated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source