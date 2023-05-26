LIVE Updates | PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 (OUT): PSEB Class 10th Result Declared On pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link For Marksheet, Toppers' List, Pass Percentage Here
PSEB Board Result 2023 ANNOUNCED: Students who appeared for the exam can check their score at the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in, scroll down for latest updates here.
PSEB Board Result 2023 DECLARED: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the board exam result for Class 10 on May 26 at 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check the detailed results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.
In 2022, a total of 3,11,545 students took the Class 10 examination, with 126 failing and 3,08,627 passing the board exams. Last year, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 99.34%. Boys achieved a pass rate of 98.83 percent. A total of 12 transgender students sat for the examination and 11 of them had passed
PSEB Result Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Overall pass percentage
The overall pass percentage this year is 97.56%.
PSEB Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check online
Step 1: Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on PSEB Class 10 result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the name or roll number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check download the PSEB class 10th result
PSEB Board Result 2023 Live: Passing marks
Students must score 33 percent in each subject as well as the aggregate grade to pass the Class 10 Board exam.
This year's Class 10 board examination was held from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam venues throughout the state. The board test was held in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. Except for computer science, physical education and sports, and NSFQ courses, all papers were three hours long.
PSEB Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check via digilocker
Step 1: Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the official mobile app.
Step 2: Login application with your credentials like your Aadhar card or registered mobile number.
Step 3: Check for the PSEB class 10th result link and click on it.
Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.
In 2023, around 3 lakh students have appeared for PSEB Class 10 board examination in the state.
As per PSEB trends, class 10th results will be declared today, and scorecards will be available on the official websites at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 27, 2023.
PSEB Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check via SMS
Students can also check their results through SMS. Send the text PB10 roll number> to 56767650.
In the state, over 3 lakh applicants took the Class 10 board exams.
This year's Class 10 board examination was held from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam venues throughout the state.
Punjab Board Class 10 board examination can check their results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The results will be announced at 11.30am.
In 2022, a total of 3,11,545 students took the Class 10 examination, with 126 failing and 3,08,627 passing the board exams.
In 2022, 11 out of 12 transgender students had passed the matric exams.
This year's tests were held in the morning session from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. between March 24 and April 20. Exams such as physical education and athletics, NSFQ topics, and computer science were two hours long, while the remainder of the exams were three hours long.
There are various alternative ways for students to access MSBSHSE 10th Result 2023, including SMS, Roll Number Wise, and Name Wise.
Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check their results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.
Step 1: Visit the official website-- pseb.org.in
Step 2: Click on the result link given on the website
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 4: View and download the result
PSEB Class 10 results will be announced on May 26th at 11:30 a.m. Students can access their results via the official websites pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.