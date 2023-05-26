LIVE Updates | PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 (OUT): PSEB Class 10th Result Declared On pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link For Marksheet, Toppers' List, Pass Percentage Here

PSEB Board Result 2023 DECLARED: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the board exam result for Class 10 on May 26 at 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check the detailed results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

In 2022, a total of 3,11,545 students took the Class 10 examination, with 126 failing and 3,08,627 passing the board exams. Last year, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 99.34%. Boys achieved a pass rate of 98.83 percent. A total of 12 transgender students sat for the examination and 11 of them had passed