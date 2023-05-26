topStoriesenglish2613560
PUNJAB BOARD RESULT 2023

LIVE Updates | PSEB Board Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Punjab Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared At 11.30 AM On pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers' List Here

PSEB Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Students who appeared for the exam can check their score at the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in, scroll down for latest updates here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

PSEB Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the board exam result for Class 10 on May 26 at 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check the detailed results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

In 2022, a total of 3,11,545 students took the Class 10 examination, with 126 failing and 3,08,627 passing the board exams. Last year, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 99.34%. Boys achieved a pass rate of 98.83 percent. A total of 12 transgender students sat for the examination and 11 of them had passed

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On Punjab Class 10th Result 2023.

26 May 2023
07:33 AM

PSEB Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website-- pseb.org.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the website

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the result

07:31 AM

PSEB Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Result date and time

PSEB Class 10 results will be announced on May 26th at 11:30 a.m. Students can access their results via the official websites pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

