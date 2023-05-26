LIVE Updates | PSEB Board Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Punjab Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared At 11.30 AM On pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers' List Here
PSEB Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Students who appeared for the exam can check their score at the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in, scroll down for latest updates here.
PSEB Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the board exam result for Class 10 on May 26 at 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check the detailed results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.
In 2022, a total of 3,11,545 students took the Class 10 examination, with 126 failing and 3,08,627 passing the board exams. Last year, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 99.34%. Boys achieved a pass rate of 98.83 percent. A total of 12 transgender students sat for the examination and 11 of them had passed
PSEB Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards
Step 1: Visit the official website-- pseb.org.in
Step 2: Click on the result link given on the website
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 4: View and download the result
PSEB Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Result date and time
PSEB Class 10 results will be announced on May 26th at 11:30 a.m. Students can access their results via the official websites pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.