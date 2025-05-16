[LIVE] PSEB Class 10 Result 2025 (SOON): Punjab Board Result Today At 2:30 PM At pseb.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to release the class 10th result today i.e.16th May, 2025, Friday at 2:30 PM. All the students who have appeared for the Punjab board class 10th examination will be able to check their results through the official PSEB website, i.e. pseb.ac.in after the release.

The PSEB will announce the result in a press conference, after that links to download the result will be activated and students will be able to access their result by entering their Roll number on the board’s official website. The board is expected to release the topper’s list, pass percentage and other details along with the result today.

The class 10th Punjab Board examination took place from 10th March, 2025 to 4th April, 2025 and class 12th examination was held from 13th February to 4th April, 2025 and the class 12th result was declared on 14th May, 2025 and the overall pass percentage of this year stands at 91 per cent. In 2024, the class 10th result was declared on 18th April and the overall pass percentage for PSEB class 10th stood at 97.24 per cent while the pass percentage of 2023 was 97.54 per cent.