Live | PSEB Result 2023 (OUT): Punjab Board 12th Result DECLARED, 92.47 % Pass Exam

PSEB Result 2023: The Punjab Board Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the 10th and 12th Result 2023 anytime soon. As per the official website, the Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be released by or before May 31, 2023. Once the result is declared, the students will be able to check their scorecards on the official website at - pseb.ac.in.

Over 3 lakh students in Class 12th are expecting their board exam results this year. Meanwhile, over 2.5 lakh students are waiting for their Class 10th Punjab Board Result.

PSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, 2023, while Punjab Board Class 10 exams 2023 were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023.