Live | PSEB Result 2023 (OUT): Punjab Board 12th Result DECLARED, 92.47 % Pass Exam
Punjab Board Result 2023: The PSEB is expected to release 10th and 12th Result 2023 soon on its official website pseb.ac.in; Scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
PSEB Result 2023: The Punjab Board Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the 10th and 12th Result 2023 anytime soon. As per the official website, the Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be released by or before May 31, 2023. Once the result is declared, the students will be able to check their scorecards on the official website at - pseb.ac.in.
Over 3 lakh students in Class 12th are expecting their board exam results this year. Meanwhile, over 2.5 lakh students are waiting for their Class 10th Punjab Board Result.
PSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, 2023, while Punjab Board Class 10 exams 2023 were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023.
PSEB 12th result 2023: Total student score highlight
Appeared: 296709
Pass: 274378
Pass percentage: 92.47 per cent.
PSEB 12th result 2023: Over 18,000 students in compartment
Appeared: 296709
Pass: 274378
Fail: 3637
Compartment: 18569
Withheld: 125
PSEB 12th result 2023 OUT: Pass percentage drops
The pass percentage of students in PSEB 12th result has dropped. This year, it is 92.47 per cent which is less than last year's 95.99 per cent.
PSEB 12th Result 2023 (OUT) Live: Check results at punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb
PSEB 12th Result 2023: Pass percentage
The overall pass percentage in PSEB 12th result 2023 stands at 92.47 per cent.
PSEB 12th result 2023 OUT: Resutls announced now
Punjab board Class 12 result has been declared.
PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2023 Via SMS
- First of all, Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
- Type the following message: PB12 (replace with your actual roll number).
- Now, send the message to the number 5676750.
- You will receive your result via SMS within a few seconds.
PSEB Board Class 12th Result 2023 Live
Punjab board class 12th result website crashed, here is how you can check result via SMS, Digilocker
Punjab board 12th result 2023: Result OUT Anytime now
PSEB will be announcing Class 12 results anytime now. The press conference was scheduled for 2:30 pm.
PSEB Result 2023 Latest Updates: Press Conference not started yet
The Punjab Board 12th result press conference has not yet begun. It was scheduled for 2:30 pm.
PSEB Result 2023 Latest Updates: Website down
The PSEB wesite has crashed and is reloading at the moment. The result will be OUT very soon.
PSEB 10th And 12th Board Results: BIG update
Punjab School Education Board has released the date and timing for the PSEB 12th Result in 2023. Results for Class 12 for the Punjab Board will be released on May 24, 2023 at 2.30 pm.
PSEB Result 2023 Live Updates: How to check Result
- Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
- Click on results link and a new page will open.
- Click on PSEB 12th Result 2023 available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Result OUT SHORTLY
Punjab Class 12 exams were conducted from February 20 and ended on April 20, 2023. The examination was held from 2 pm on all days. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Class 12 board examination in the state. Download result from pseb.ac.in
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & time: Punjab Board Class 12 results today at pseb.ac.in
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & time have been announced. Punjab Board Class 12 results will be declared on May 24 at 2.30 pm.
PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2023 Live Updates:
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has issued an announcement for the Class 10 and 12 board exam results. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website — pseb.ac.in — once declared.
PSEB 10th And 12th Board Results: How To Download
Here' How To Download PSEB 10th & 12th Board Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 and PSEB 12th Result 2023.
Step 3: A new window will open, enter the required details and submit.
Step 4: Your Punjab Class 12 Result 2023 or Punjab Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed.
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use.
PSEB Class 10 Results 2023 Live Updates:
The PSEB exam class 10 results 2023 date and time is not announced yet. However, the result is expected to be declared soon.
PSEB Result 2023 Live: What is CAPTCHA?
CAPTCHA stands for Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Distinguish Between Computers and Humans. It is classified as challenge-response authentication. In order to view their Punjab Board 12th class results, students must enter the captcha code.
PSEB Result 2023 Live: Students appeared this year
Over 3 lakh students in Class 12th are expecting their board exam results this year.
Punjab Board Result 2023 Live: PSEB Result Link
The board's decision is expected to be announced through press release, just like last year. It will be followed by the activation of the result link on the official website pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2023 Updates: Result date
The PSEB Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be released by or before May 31, 2023.
Punjab Board Result 2023 Updates: PSEB Class 5th And 8th Board Results Declared
PSEB has already declared results for Classes 5th and 8th. Jaspreet Kaur of Mansa took first place in the state with 100 percent marks in Class 5th board result. Meanwhile, Lovepreet Kaur of Mansa took first place in the state with 100 percent marks in Class 8th board exams
PSEB Result 2023 Latest Updates: Check Results At pseb.ac.in/results
Students can check and download their scorecards from the Punjab School Education Board link at pseb.ac.in/results with this dispaly.
PSEB 12th Result 2023:
Over 3 lakh students in Class 12th are expecting their board exam results this year.
PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2023 Live Updates: PSEB's Big Announcement
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has issued an announcement for the Class 10 and 12 board exam results. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website — pseb.ac.in — once declared.
PSEB Result 2023 Latest Updates: What Is Captcha?
CAPTCHA stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart. It falls under the category of challenge-response authentication. Students must also enter the captcha code in order to view their Punjab Board 12th class results.
PSEB Result 2023 Latest Updates: Link To Check Punjab Board Result
Official website to keep a tab on PSEB Result 2023 - https://www.pseb.ac.in/
Punjab Class 12th Board Result: How To Check PSEB Result On SMS?
- Open the SMS application on your phones.
- Type your roll number and send the message to 5676750
- You will receive your result within a few seconds.
Punjab 12th Board Result LIVE Updates:
As per reports, the Punjab Board 12th class exam results are said to be released on May 28 or May 29. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Board, and hence, 12th PSEB result can be declared anytime.
Punjab Board Result 2023 Live: Link to be activated after result declaration
The board's decision is expected to be announced through press release, as it was last year. It will be followed by the activation of the result link on the official website pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Result 2023 Live: Last year trends
In 2022, over 3 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams out of which 2.92 lakh cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 96.96 percent.
Punjab 10th & 12th Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates:
The Punjab Board is expected to release the PSEB 10th and 12th Result anytime soon.