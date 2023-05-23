topStoriesenglish2611868
PSEB Result 2023 Live: Punjab Board Result 10th 12th Result To Be Declared Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

Punjab Board Result 2023: The PSEB is expected to release 10th and 12th Result 2023 soon on its official website pseb.ac.in; Scroll down for all the live and latest updates. 

Written By  Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

PSEB Result 2023: The Punjab Board Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the 10th and 12th Result 2023 anytime soon. Over 3 lakh students in Class 12th are expecting their board exam results this year. Meanwhile, over 2.5 lakh students are waiting for their Class 10th Punjab Board Result. 

As per the official website, the Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be released by or before May 31, 2023. Once the result is declared, the students will be able to check their scorecards on the official website at - pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, 2023, while Punjab Board Class 10 exams 2023 were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For All The Live And Latest Updates On PSEB 10th And 12th Board Results 2023. 

23 May 2023
07:02 AM

Punjab 10th & 12th Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates:

The Punjab Board is expected to release the PSEB 10th and 12th Result anytime soon. 

