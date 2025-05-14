PSEB Board Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: Class 12th Result To Be OUT Anytime Now At pseb.ac.in- Here's How To Check Scorecards Via SMS
PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: Once the results are officially announced, students can view their PSEB Class 12 results on the official website, pseb.ac.in. To access their results, they will need to enter their roll numbers, scroll down for more details.
PSEB Result 2025 LIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 exam results today, May 14, 2025, after 3 PM. Once the results are declared, students can check and download their marksheets from the official website – pseb.ac.in. Last year in 2024, the pass percentage was 93.04%. Out of 2,84,452 students, 2,64,662 passed the exam. Ekampreet Singh from BCM Sr Secondary School in Ludhiana topped the exam with a perfect score of 100%. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 95.74%, compared to 90.74% for boys. This year, around 2.84 lakh students appeared for the PSEB Class 12 board exams.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 results today, May 14, 2025, after 3 PM. More than 2.8 lakh students who took the Senior Secondary exams from February 13 to April 4 can check their results on the official website, pseb.ac.in, by entering their roll number or name. The result will be released in a provisional format and can be used for college admissions and academic purposes until the final marksheets are provided.
PSEB Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Website to check result
PSEB Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results
