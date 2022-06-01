The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE ) will declare the RBSE 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday, at around 2 pm. As per reports, the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results-2022 would be announced on June 1, 2022. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla will reportedly release the results at a press conference today a around 2 pm. Students, who appeared for their class 12 exams, are advised to keep a tab on the official website - rajresults.nic.in - for the latest update. Besides the official website, students can also check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result link will be available soon after the announcement.