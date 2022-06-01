हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Results expected at 2pm

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: RBSE Class 12 Science result, RBSE Class 12 Commerce result 2022 will be declared today @rajresults.nic.in  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - 12:26
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE ) will declare the RBSE 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday, at around 2 pm. As per reports, the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results-2022 would be announced on June 1, 2022. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla will reportedly release the results at a press conference today a around 2 pm. Students, who appeared for their class 12 exams, are advised to keep a tab on the official website - rajresults.nic.in - for the latest update.  Besides the official website, students can also check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result link will be available soon after the announcement.

 

1 June 2022, 12:25 PM

RBSE 12th board results 2022: How to check your score and download reports?

- Visit RBSE's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, students need to click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams
- Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number
- RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on screen
- They may download the results and print them to keep as a hard copy

1 June 2022, 12:25 PM

After declaring the Result for Class 12, the state education board is expected to announce the RBSE 5th, 8th, and 10th results later and in quick succession.

1 June 2022, 12:24 PM

The RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts Result would be released later around June 20, 2022. As many as 30 lakh students appeared for RBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2022.
 

1 June 2022, 12:23 PM

As many as 2,31,989 students had registered for the RBSE 12th Science 2022 examination, while around 1 lakh students registered for Commerce. 

