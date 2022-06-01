1 June 2022, 12:25 PM
RBSE 12th board results 2022: How to check your score and download reports?
- Visit RBSE's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, students need to click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams
- Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number
- RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on screen
- They may download the results and print them to keep as a hard copy
1 June 2022, 12:25 PM
After declaring the Result for Class 12, the state education board is expected to announce the RBSE 5th, 8th, and 10th results later and in quick succession.
1 June 2022, 12:24 PM
The RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts Result would be released later around June 20, 2022. As many as 30 lakh students appeared for RBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2022.
1 June 2022, 12:23 PM
As many as 2,31,989 students had registered for the RBSE 12th Science 2022 examination, while around 1 lakh students registered for Commerce.