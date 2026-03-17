RBSE Rajasthan board 10th 12th Result Live: Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board 10th 12th result Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is expected to announce the Class 10th result 2026 soon. As per updates, the Class 10 results may be declared by March 20, while Class 12 results are also likely to be released this month. However, students are still waiting for the official confirmation from the board.

When will RBSE 10th and 12th results be announced?

The RBSE Class 10th result is expected to be announced by March 20, 2026. The Class 12 results are also likely to be released around the same time. The official announcement will be made by the board secretary through a press conference.

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Where to check RBSE result 2026?

Once the results are declared, students can check their RBSE Class 10th and 12th results on the official website:-

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Students can also visit education portals to get updates on passing marks, toppers, and other important details.

RBSE exam 2026 details

The RBSE Class 10th exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026. This year, around 10,68,078 students registered for the Class 10 board exams.

The RBSE Class 12th exams for the 2025–26 session were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Last year’s result statistics

Last year, the Rajasthan Board announced the Class 10 results on May 28. The overall pass percentage was 93.60%.

For Class 12, the Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.07%. The Arts stream had 97.78%, while the Science stream recorded 94.43%.

Students are advised to keep checking the official RBSE website for the latest updates on result dates. Once released, they should download their scorecards on time and verify all the details carefully. The RBSE results are an important step for students as they plan their next academic journey.