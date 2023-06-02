rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, BSER 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Check RBSE Ajmer Board Class 10th Result Direct Link, Toppers List Here

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer is going to declare the RBSE Board Results 2023 for class 10th today, June 2 at 1:00 PM on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. The wait for more than 10 lakh students is over. The state education minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla shared the press release of State Education Board Rajasthan, Ajmer mentioning that the deparment will release the result for class 10th examination tomorrow on June 2 at 1 PM.

In 2021, a total of 1,152,201 students appeared for the exams, with 929,045 students passing. BSER has already declared the RBSE Class 12th Result 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams on the official website. RBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 5th and 8th have also been declared by the Rajasthan Board.

Check RBSE 10th Result 2023 / BSER Ajmer Board 10th Result 2023 / Raj Board 10th Result 2023 / Rajasthan Board 10th Result at official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon

Students can check and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other information on the RBSE result website in order to get their Class 10th.