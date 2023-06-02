rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, BSER 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Check RBSE Ajmer Board Class 10th Result Direct Link, Toppers List Here
RBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Rajasthan Ajmer Board (BSER) is going to announce RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 TODAY at 1 PM on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the latest updates.
Trending Photos
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer is going to declare the RBSE Board Results 2023 for class 10th today, June 2 at 1:00 PM on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. The wait for more than 10 lakh students is over. The state education minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla shared the press release of State Education Board Rajasthan, Ajmer mentioning that the deparment will release the result for class 10th examination tomorrow on June 2 at 1 PM.
In 2021, a total of 1,152,201 students appeared for the exams, with 929,045 students passing. BSER has already declared the RBSE Class 12th Result 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams on the official website. RBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 5th and 8th have also been declared by the Rajasthan Board.
Check RBSE 10th Result 2023 / BSER Ajmer Board 10th Result 2023 / Raj Board 10th Result 2023 / Rajasthan Board 10th Result at official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon
Students can check and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other information on the RBSE result website in order to get their Class 10th.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On RBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023
RBSE 10th result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th Eesult Toppers List Will Not Come
Like 12th, neither the merit list nor toppers will be announced in Rajasthan Board 10th result. The board says that after the Scrutiny and Improvement exam, the marks of many students increase. In such a situation, there is a possibility of changing the list of toppers later. Therefore, the merit list is not issued at the time of declaration of results.
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Class 10th Result Will Be Announced Very Shortly
The wait for over 10 lakh students is over now. The Board of secondary education is going to release the result of class 10th today at 1 Pm. Students can check their scorecards once the result is announced on the official website. Zee News English will provide the direct link to check the result.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Who will release Rajasthan Board 10th Result
Rajasthan Board Secretary Meghna Chowdhary told that Education Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla and Minister of State for Culture and Education Zahida Khan will announce the result in the administrative building of Education Complex, Jaipur.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Press Conference To Be Started Soon
The board has scheduled a press conference for the announcement, which will take place at 1 p.m. today. Students who have been eagerly anticipating their results can check their performance on the official website as soon as the results are declared.
Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer Result 2023 Live Update: Official Press Release For Result Time
BSER Ajmer Board Class 10th Result Live Updates: Participation Of Students
Anticipation is running high as this year witnessed an impressive participation of 10 lakh 66 thousand 300 students in the RBSE 10th Board Exam. These students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their results. The much-awaited moment is drawing near, as the board has officially announced that the result date will be revealed on June 2nd at 1 pm. To stay updated, students can visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, where the results will be declared.
If you wish to check your RBSE Matric Result 2023 using your phone, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open the messaging app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Compose a new message.
Step 3: Type "RJ10" followed by a space and then enter your roll number.
Step 4: Send this message to either 5676750 or 56263 (the designated SMS number for result inquiry).
Step 5: Wait for a short while, and you will receive your RBSE 10th Result via an SMS.
By following these steps, you can conveniently check your RBSE 10th Result 2023 using your phone, saving you the hassle of accessing a computer or visiting a website.
To check your Rajasthan Board 10th Result, there are various methods available. Here are the different ways you can access your result:
1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board and navigate to the result section to check your 10th result.
2. rajresults.nic.in: Another option is to visit the official result website of the Rajasthan Board and search for the link to access the 10th result.
3. digilocker.gov.in: If you have a DigiLocker account, you can log in to the DigiLocker website and check your Rajasthan Board 10th Result there.
4. DigiLocker mobile app: Install the DigiLocker mobile app on your smartphone and log in to your account to access your 10th result.
5. SMS: You can also receive your result via SMS. Send your roll number to a designated SMS number provided by the Rajasthan Board, and you will receive your result on your mobile.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Way to check Rajasthan Board 10th Result
Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the link “Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023”.
Enter your roll number and submit.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download it and take a print out of it.
BSER Ajmer Board Class 10th Result Live Updates: Participation Of Students
Anticipation is running high as this year witnessed an impressive participation of 10 lakh 66 thousand 300 students in the RBSE 10th Board Exam. These students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their results. The much-awaited moment is drawing near, as the board has officially announced that the result date will be revealed on June 2nd at 1 pm. To stay updated, students can visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, where the results will be declared.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Will Be Announced At This Time
According to the information, Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the result today at 1 pm through a press conference. With this, the facility to check the result online will go live.
Here are the statistics for the Rajasthan Board 10th results from previous years:
In 2021, a total of 1,152,201 students appeared for the exams, with 929,045 students passing.
In 2019, there were 1,098,132 students who appeared for the exams, and 876,848 students passed.
In 2018, a total of 1,058,018 students appeared for the exams, out of which 844,909 students passed.
In 2017, there were 1,072,799 students who appeared for the exams, with 847,063 students passing.
In 2016, a total of 1,051,105 students appeared for the exams, and 797,672 students passed.
In 2015, there were 1,069,547 students who appeared for the exams, and 835,274 students passed.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Statistics: Total No. Of Students And Passing Percentage Last Year
The RBSE class 10 result for the year 2022 was announced on June 13th. A staggering total of 10,36,626 students had registered for the RBSE 10th board exams. The gender-wise statistics were equally impressive, as girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 84.3% compared to 81.62%. Among the triumphant 8,77,849 students, 4,66,490 were boys, while 4,10,358 were girls, a testament to their unwavering commitment to their studies.
The information that will provide in the RBSE Class 10th 2023 Result Marksheet:
Students will get the scorecard after downloading the result. They will find the following details in the scorecard:-
The name of the examination board
The name of exam
The name of student
The name of student’s parents
Date of birth
Roll No.
All subjects and the codes
Date and time of examination
All subjects and their prefix
Pass or Fail result
Passport size photo and signature
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board was established in 1957
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education was established on 4 December 1957. Every year the board has been conducting the 10th and 12th examinations.
Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer Result 2023 Live Update: Official Press Release For Result Time & Date
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th model papers helped students a lot
For the last few years, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has been issuing model papers for class 10th and 12th exams like CBSE and UP Board. This time also the model papers of all the subjects were released on the board's website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates could know the pattern of main examination from these papers. This helped the students a lot.
RBSE Result 2023 Live Update: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Today Confirmed
Rajasthan Board is going to declare the RBSE Class 10th Result today at 1 pm on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. It is confirmed by the state education minister Dr. BD Kalla in a Twitter post while sharing a press release.
RBSE Class 10th Update: Here's Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Result
Visit the official website of Rajasthan's board i.e rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the RBSE 10th Result 2023 option
Now, enter your roll number and date of birth
Click on the submit button
Now, you can check your result and also download it
Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Result will come in the press conference!
As seen during the last result declaration, RBSE is likely to organize a press conference in which the primary and secondary education minister BD Kalla will announce the RBSE Class 10th result. After the official announcement, students can visit the website of the board, use their login credentials and check the marks.
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board exam was done with full security
Rajasthan Board Ajmer had conducted 10th and 12th board examinations with full security after complaints of paper leak in many recruitments. Full attention was paid to the security of the paper. The officials made a surprise inspection of the examination system of their area. Security of the paper was the top priority and concrete arrangements were also made to prevent copying.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Statistics: Total No. Of Students And Passing Percentage Last Year
The RBSE class 10 result for the year 2022 was announced on June 13th. A staggering total of 10,36,626 students had registered for the RBSE 10th board exams. The gender-wise statistics were equally impressive, as girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 84.3% compared to 81.62%. Among the triumphant 8,77,849 students, 4,66,490 were boys, while 4,10,358 were girls, a testament to their unwavering commitment to their studies.
Rajasthan Ajmer Education Board Examination Result 2023
Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for any update or notification. Students need to visit the website once the result has been announced to check their marks.
RBSE Class 10th Update: Here's Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Result
Visit the official website of Rajasthan's board i.e rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the RBSE 10th Result 2023 option
Now, enter your roll number and date of birth
Click on the submit button
Now, you can check your result and also download it
RBSE 10th Result Live Updates: Check Scores Via SMS & Mobile
Type “RJ05” followed by a space. Enter your roll number after the space. Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263. Wait for the result to be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Passing Marks
Passing marks RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be released soon. In order to pass the Rajasthan 10th Exam, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Once the result is declared, it would be made available for students on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Result TODAY Confirmed
Rajasthan Board is going to declare the RBSE Class 10th Result today at 1 pm on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. It is confirmed by the state education minister Dr. BD Kalla in a Twitter post while sharing a press release.
The Gender-Wise Statistics From Past Years' Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result:
The gender-wise statistics from past years' Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th results reflect an interesting trend. In 2015, the pass percentage for boys was 77.87%, while girls had a slightly higher pass percentage of 78.41%. This pattern continued in subsequent years with minor variations. 2016 was an exceptional year when the pass percentage for boys was 76.02%, and for girls, it was 75.7%.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Update: Check Result Via These Websites
Rajasthan.indiaresults.com
Rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Rajresults.nic.in
Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Here are the statistics for the Rajasthan Board 10th results from previous years:
In 2021, a total of 1,152,201 students appeared for the exams, with 929,045 students passing.
In 2019, there were 1,098,132 students who appeared for the exams, and 876,848 students passed.
In 2018, a total of 1,058,018 students appeared for the exams, out of which 844,909 students passed.
In 2017, there were 1,072,799 students who appeared for the exams, with 847,063 students passing.
In 2016, a total of 1,051,105 students appeared for the exams, and 797,672 students passed.
In 2015, there were 1,069,547 students who appeared for the exams, and 835,274 students passed.
RBSE Class 10th Live Update: How To Check Result Via Digilocker Once it is announced
Check And Download Rajasthan 12th Result Via Digilocker -
STEP 1: Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
STEP 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhar number
STEP 3: Create a password and click on submit.
STEP 4: Login using your required information.
STEP 5: Click on the Rajasthan under the ‘education’ tab.
STEP 6: Select the option of 12th exam result 2023.
STEP 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on the screen.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Result TODAY Confirmed
Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE Class 10th Result tomorrow at 1 pm on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान की कक्षा दसवीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम कल दोपहर 1:00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल में जारी किया जाएगा।
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को मेरी अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/mUqVAVdRN5
— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 1, 2023
RBSE Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results Soon
BSER Ajmer will soon declare the RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, as per the latest reports, RBSE is expected to announce the class 10th results by the end of this week. However, an official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of the results is still awaited.
RBSE Result 2023 Update: Class 12th (Arts, Science, Commerce) Results Already Declared
Rajasthan education board, Ajmer has already declared the results for class 12th examination spanning Arts, Science, and Commerce. The Class 12th Arts result was declared on May 28, 2023 whereas the class 12th Science and Commerce results were announced on May 18, 2023. The board declared the class 5th result on June 1, 2023.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: More than 10 lakh candidates are waiting for RBSE 10th result
This year around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Board Exam in the state. Their heartbeats increase after the State education minister announced to release the result tomorrow, June 3rd at 1:00 Pm.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
Rajasthan Board Result is expected to declare RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in by the end of this week, however, an official notification regarding the date and time of the result is awaited. Students are advised to visit the official website for important updates or follow Zee News Live Blog for latest updates.
RBSE 10th Result Live Updates: Check Scores Via SMS & Mobile
Type “RJ05” followed by a space. Enter your roll number after the space. Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263. Wait for the result to be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.
RBSE Class 10th Update: How To Check Result Via Digilocker
Check And Download Assam 12th Result Via Digilocker -
STEP 1: Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
STEP 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhar number
STEP 3: Create a password and click on submit.
STEP 4: Login using your required information.
STEP 5: Click on the Rajasthan under the ‘education’ tab.
STEP 6: Select the option of 12th exam result 2023.
STEP 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on the screen.
The information that will provide in the RBSE Class 10th 2023 Result Marksheet:
Students will get the scorecard after downloading the result. They will find the following details in the scorecard:-
The name of the examination board
The name of exam
The name of student
The name of student’s parents
Date of birth
Roll No.
All subjects and the codes
Date and time of examination
All subjects and their prefix
Pass or Fail result
Passport size photo and signature
Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 Live: Board Secretary gave this information while sharing the information regarding the Class 10 result on Saturday
The Rajasthan Board Secretary said that the preparations have been completed and the results will be released in the first week of June. Please tell that due to 4 days of the first week of June falling in this week, there is every possibility that RBSE will declare the 10th Result 2023 by 3rd June.
RBSE 10th Result 2023: More than 10 lakh candidates are waiting for RBSE 10th result
This year around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Board Exam in the state.
Live Updates | RBSE Result 2023: Result Can Be Announced On Saturday
Some are anticipating that the results for class 10th rbse board will be released on Saturday, June 3. Tens of thousands of students are keenly awaiting the results for metric. The Rajasthan education board informed on May 25 that the result will probably come in the first week of June.
RBSE Live Updates: Result To Be Announced Shortly
According to the reports and the information by the Rajasthan Ajmer Board that the result for the class 10th exams, keenly awaited by students will be released in the first week of June.
Ajmer Board Notification On Expected Result Date For Class 10th Examination
In a tweet on May 25, 2023, Board of secondary education Ajmer Rajasthan informed that the class 10th result will be announced in the first week of June by the Rajasthan board.
Rajasthan Ajmer Education Class 10th Result: Check RBSE 10th Result Via These Websites
Rajasthan.indiaresults.com
Rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Rajresults.nic.in
Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The information that will provide in the RBSE Class 10th 2023 Result Marksheet:
Students will get the scorecard after downloading the result. They will find the following details in the scorecard:-
The name of the examination board
The name of exam
The name of student
The name of student’s parents
Date of birth
Roll No.
All subjects and the codes
Date and time of examination
All subjects and their prefix
Pass or Fail result
Passport size photo and signature
Check And Download RBSE Class 10th Result Via Digilocker -
STEP 1: Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
STEP 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, email id, and Aadhar number
STEP 3: Create a password and click on submit.
STEP 4: Login using your required information.
STEP 5: Click on the RBSE under the ‘education’ tab.
STEP 6: Select the option of 5th exam result 2023.
STEP 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on the screen.
Rajasthan board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Check Scores On Phone
- Open an internet browser on you phone.
- Enter the URL: rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
- Now, go to the 5th & 8th, 10th, 12th exam page.
- Go to result.
- Select class, enter roll number and other required details and login.
- Check Rajasthan board result 2023. Download/screenshot the page.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Date And Time Update
Ajmer board released class 5th result today, June 1 on the official website. It is anticipated that RBSE class 10th result will very soon be announced on the official website, probably in the first week of June. Students are advised to check the official website regularly for latest information. Zee News English will keep you update regularly.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Date And Time Update
Ajmer board released class 5th result today, June 1 on the official website. Direct Link For All Class 5th Update. It is anticipated that RBSE class 10th result will very soon be announced on the official website, probably in the first week of June. Students are advised to check the official website regularly for latest information. Zee News English will keep you update regularly.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: Passing Marks
Passing marks RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be released soon. In order to pass the Rajasthan 10th Exam, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Once the result is declared, it would be made available for students on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 5th Result Live Updates: Check Scores Via SMS & Mobile
Type “RJ05” followed by a space. Enter your roll number after the space. Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263. Wait for the result to be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.
RBSE Class 12th Arts Result Declared On May 28
At 3:15 pm, the outcome was announced by the education minister, BD Kalla. Between March 9 and April 12, the Rajasthan Board held the 12th-grade exams. Between January 19 and February 18, Class 12 practical exams were administered.
RBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared: Science and Commerce results pass ratio
The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results were earlier declared on May 18. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 95.65%, while the overall pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 96.60%.
RBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Online Marksheet to Act as Provisional One
Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration.
Rajasthan Board Result 2023: How To Check Result On Phone
- Open an internet browser on you phone.
- Enter the URL: rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
- Now, go to the 5th & 8th, 10th, 12th exam page.
- Go to result.
- Select class, enter roll number and other required details and login.
- Check Rajasthan board result 2023. Download/screenshot the page.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates- Rajasthan Board Class 5th result declared
Rajasthan Board Class 5th Results Announced- Check Direct Link Here
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Passing Marks For Class 10th Exams
Students must receive at least a 33 percent overall and in each topic to pass the RBSE class 10th exam. In topics with practical components, students must pass both the theoretical and practical examinations.
Check RBSE 10th Result Via These Websites
Rajasthan.indiaresults.com
Rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Rajresults.nic.in
Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Result To Be Declared Soon
It is anticipated that the Rajasthan state board will declare the class 10th result very soon. You can get all the latest updates here.
In Case Website Crashed, Check RBSE 10th Result Via SMS & Mobile
Type “RJ10” followed by a space. Enter your roll number after the space. Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263. Wait for the result to be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.
RBSE Result 2023 Live Updates: 5th Board Result Today
Rajasthan Board Class 5th Results Today At 1 PM- Check Direct Link Latest Updates Here
RBSE Class 10th Date Will Be Announced Today
It is anticipated that the date for class 10th result will be announced. The Rajasthan board will be releasing the result of 5th class today, June 1.
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Result To Be Declared Soon
It is anticipated that the Rajasthan state board will declare the class 10the and class 12th Arts results very soon. You can get all the latest updates here.
Rajasthan Class 10th board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Check Scores On Phone
- Open an internet browser on you phone.
- Enter the URL: rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
- Now, go to the 5th & 8th, 10th, 12th exam page.
- Go to result.
- Select class, enter roll number and other required details and login.
- Check Rajasthan board result 2023. Download/screenshot the page.
RBSE Result Live Updates: Credentials To Check Scores
- Class
- District
- Roll Number
- Captcha code
RBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Online Marksheet to Act as Provisional One
Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration.
Assam Board Result Live Update: Total No. Of Students
In comparison to 2,05,625 students in 2022, a total of 3,42,689 students have registered for the AHSEC HS Final Exams in 2023.
Rajasthan board Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Check Scores On Phone
- Open an internet browser on you phone.
- Enter the URL: rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
- Now, go to the 5th & 8th, 10th, 12th exam page.
- Go to result.
- Select class, enter roll number and other required details and login.
- Check Rajasthan board result 2023. Download/screenshot the page.
RBSE 10th, 12th Arts Result Date 2023: Science and Commerce results pass ratio
The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results were earlier declared on May 18. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 95.65%, while the overall pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 96.60%.
Check RBSE 10th result via SMS & Mobile
Type “RJ10” followed by a space. Enter your roll number after the space. Send the message to either 5676750 or 56263. Wait for the result to be delivered to your mobile phone via SMS.
Live results for the 2023 RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th exam:
Students check and download their grades on these websites. Candidates can visit the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, after the announcement of the RBSE Class 10th Result 2023. Your score will be available for review and download.
RBSE Result 2023: Result To Be Declared Soon
It is anticipated that the Rajasthan state board will declare the class 10th result very soon. You can get all the latest updates here.
RBSE Class 10th Result Live Updates: Students need the following information to check their results
Name
Roll No.
School code
School Code (According to Centre)
RBSE Class 10th Live Updates: What Is Captcha?
CAPTCHA stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart. It falls under the category of challenge-response authentication. Students must also enter the captcha code in order to view their RBSE 10 class results.
RBSE 12th Arts, 10th Result 2023: Login Credentials
Students will need to use their roll number and other login credentials to check Rajasthan Board 10th result 2023.
RBSE Result 2023: Result To Be Declared Soon
It is anticipated that the Rajasthan state board will declare the class 10th result very soon. You can get all the latest updates here.