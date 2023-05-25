Live | RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10th Result ANYTIME On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon release the RBSE 10th result for 2023. As of right now, there has been no official announcement from the authorities on the date and timing of the RBSE 10th result.

Candidates who took the exams will be able to view and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 from the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after the results are announced. On May 18, the RBSE also released the Class 12th Board Results for the Science and Commerce streams. The class 12 Arts stream result has not yet been released, though.

