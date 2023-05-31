Live Updates | RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10 Result On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: The RBSE Board 10th Results 2023 will be released shortly by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The official website states that it is anticipated to be released in the first week of June.

From March 16 to April 11, the RBSE held its class 10th examination. The results, which are anticipated to be released very soon, are eagerly awaited by the students who took the exam. A student must receive at least 33% of the possible points to pass the RBSE class 10th Board test.

After it is released, students can view their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.