RBSE BOARD RESULT 2023

Live Updates | RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10 Result On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Education Board will soon declare the class 10th result on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check here for latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10 Result On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: The RBSE Board 10th Results 2023 will be released shortly by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The official website states that it is anticipated to be released in the first week of June. 

From March 16 to April 11, the RBSE held its class 10th examination. The results, which are anticipated to be released very soon, are eagerly awaited by the students who took the exam. A student must receive at least 33% of the possible points to pass the RBSE class 10th Board test.

After it is released, students can view their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

31 May 2023
12:46 PM

RBSE Result 2023: Result To Be Declared Soon

It is anticipated that the Rajasthan state board will declare the class 10th result very soon. You can get all the latest updates here. 

12:32 PM

RBSE Class 10th Result Live Updates: Students need the following information to check their results

Name

Roll No.

School code

School Code (According to Centre)

12:02 PM

RBSE Class 10th Live Updates: What Is Captcha?

CAPTCHA stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart. It falls under the category of challenge-response authentication. Students must also enter the captcha code in order to view their RBSE 10 class results.

11:50 AM

RBSE 12th Arts, 10th Result 2023: Login Credentials

Students will need to use their roll number and other login credentials to check Rajasthan Board 10th result 2023.

11:49 AM

RBSE Result 2023: Result To Be Declared Soon

It is anticipated that the Rajasthan state board will declare the class 10th result very soon. You can get all the latest updates here. 

