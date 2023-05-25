Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates: Check Ajmer Board 12th Topper List, Pass Percentage @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Rajasthan Board (Ajmer) to declare class 12th (Arts) scorecards SHORTLY on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here
Trending Photos
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: On May 25 at 3:15 pm, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will publish the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023. Candidates who took the Class 12 Arts stream test can view the results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, the RBSE's official website.
B.D. Kalla, the state's minister of education, will make the announcement. 7,19,838 people have signed up to take the RBSE class 12 Arts stream exam this year. From March 9 to April 12, 2023, the 12th-grade exams for the Rajasthan Board were held.
On May 18, 2023, the Board of Secondary Education announced the results for the Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce streams.
Stay Connected With Zee News For The Latest & Live Updates On RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates: Pass Percentage
Previous Year (2022) Subject-Wise Pass Percentage
Arts:- 96.33%
Commerce: 97.53%
Science:- 96.58%
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates: Sample Image Of Marksheet
A sample image of the mark sheet of RBSE class 12th arts is below given
Rajasthan Board, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Board Result TODAY
Keep your admit card ready to check results of RBSE class 12th Arts. The result will be declared soon
Rajasthan Board, RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Board Result TODAY: Check These Points In Your Marksheet
Spellings
Marking
Pass/Fail Status
Grades
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: What To Do If You Failed In Multiple Subjects?
Those who failed in three or more subjects will be deemed unsuccessful and must retake the following year.
Live | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: What To Do If You Failed In Single Subject?
Students who receive failing grades in one or more subjects must sit for compartment exams.
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How To Check You Have Passed?
You have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to pass the exam.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates: Result To Be Declared Soon
The result will be declared by the state education minister within an hour. Stay connected with us for latest updates
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Documents Needed To Check Scorecards
To view their results, students will need the roll numbers listed on their admission cards or hall tickets. Students will not be able to see the results without the roll number or digits that are different from the official one.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: How To Check Offline
Students can use the SMS feature to check the result if there is no internet availability. Students can use the service by texting "RJ12" followed by "ROLL NUMBER" to 5676750 or 56263, respectively. Soon, the phone will receive the scorecard. Keep in mind, it won't be enabled until the result is declared.
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Result CONFIRMED To Declare At 3:15
The education minister of the state tweeted nearly an hour ago. In his tweet, he confirmed the date and time of the class 12th Arts result and also wishes students for their future endevaours.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates:
Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (DrBDKalla) May 25, 2023
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates: Practical Exams Schedule
The practical examination of class 12th Arts was held between January 19 and February 18 by the board.
Live | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Result Announcement
The education minister BD Kalla expected to announce the RBSE class 12th Arts result at 3:15 PM
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Revaluation
If any student is unsatisfied with his/her results, he/she has the option to apply for revaluation
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates: How To Check via SMS?
To check the result of Class 12th Arts via SMS, you can send a message to 5676750. And in the text box, you must enter 'RJ12', then space, now roll number and click on the send button.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates: Press Conference Expected To Start Around 3
The results for the Class 12 Arts stream of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce in the educational complex in Jaipur. The state education minister BD Kalla will announce the results.
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Total Number Of Students
According to the data, 7.2 lakh students are anticipating the board's announcement of the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023.
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Press Conference Expected To Start Around 3
RBSE 12th Arts results will be released by Rajasthan's Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BD Kalla. For 3:15 pm, a news conference is expected regarding this.
RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates: Total Students
7,19,838 students have registered for the RBSE class 12th Arts stream examination this year.
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Websites To Check Result
You can check class 12th results on the following websites
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
Live Updates | RBSE 10th Result 2023: Original Marksheet
Students will receive their official mark sheets from their individual schools and colleges following the online release of the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 | Live Updates: Result Likely To Be Declared Today
The RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023 will be made public on May 25 by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The outcomes will be made public during a press conference.
Live | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Results
Once the results are formally revealed, the direct link to see the results will be provided here.
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Exam Date
Rajasthan Board conducted RBSE 12th arts exams between March 9 and April 12
Live | RBSE 12th Result 2023: How To Download Result?
Students can obtain the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts results 2023 by entering their roll numbers and birthdate.
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Science And Commerce Pass Percentage
Students obtained a pass rate of 95.65% for the RBSE 12th science class and 96.60% for the RBSE 12th commerce class, respectively.
Live | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board To Declare Result Likely TODAY
RBSE is likely to announce class 12th Arts Stream results today at 3:15 pm.
Live Updates | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks
For any student to pass the RBSE 12th class, they must receive at least 33 percent in each subject.
Live | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board To Declare Result Likely SOON
RajasthanboardRajasthanBoardResult Rajasthanboard