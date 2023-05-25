Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates: Check Ajmer Board 12th Topper List, Pass Percentage @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: On May 25 at 3:15 pm, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will publish the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023. Candidates who took the Class 12 Arts stream test can view the results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, the RBSE's official website.

B.D. Kalla, the state's minister of education, will make the announcement. 7,19,838 people have signed up to take the RBSE class 12 Arts stream exam this year. From March 9 to April 12, 2023, the 12th-grade exams for the Rajasthan Board were held.

On May 18, 2023, the Board of Secondary Education announced the results for the Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce streams.

Stay Connected With Zee News For The Latest & Live Updates On RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023