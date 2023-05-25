Live | RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 12th Result ANYTIME On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

topStoriesenglish2613041
RBSE BOARD RESULT 2023

May 25, 2023

RBSE Class 12th Result 2023: On May 25 at 3:15 pm, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will publish the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023. Candidates who took the Class 12 Arts stream test can view the results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, the RBSE's official website.

B.D. Kalla, the state's minister of education, will make the announcement. 7,19,838 people have signed up to take the RBSE class 12 Arts stream exam this year. From March 9 to April 12, 2023, the 12th-grade exams for the Rajasthan Board were held.

 On May 18, 2023, the Board of Secondary Education announced the results for the Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce streams.

