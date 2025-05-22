[Result OUT] RBSE Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Check Rajasthan Board XII Result Declared At rajresults.nic.in- Check Pass Percentage Here
RBSE 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to release the Class 12th result out at rajresults.nic.in. Also Check RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2025 / RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2025 / RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2025 at official websites. Stay connected for all the live updates.
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the Class 12th result today, i.e. 22nd May, 2025, Thursday at 5 PM. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th RBSE Examination can check their results on the official RBSE website, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
The Rajasthan Board class 12th Examination took place from 6th March, 2025 to 7th April, 2025 and around 11 lakh students sat for the examination. Students can access their mark sheets by entering their roll number through the official website but should also note that online marksheets are provisional and original ones will be issued by the school authorities. To pass the Rajasthan Board class 12th examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject and overall aggregate.
In 2024, the overall pass percentage for class 12th Rajasthan Board was 94 percent. Pass percentage for Arts stream was 96.88 percent, 97.73 percent for Science and 98.95 percent for Commerce. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.
Check RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2025 / RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2025 / RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2025 at official websites rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage
Education Minister Madan Dilawar has officially announced the Rajasthan Board Class 12th results today. The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 94.43 per cent, while the Commerce stream achieved an impressive 99.07 per cent. The Arts stream also performed well, with a pass percentage of 97.70 per cent.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Where to Check the Result?
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajresults.nic.in
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 DECLARED Now
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: Result ANY MINUTE NOW
Rajasthan board will announce the class 12 result any minute now as it was schedule to released at 5 PM.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2024 Highlights: Pass Percentage
In 2024, the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 96.88 per cent. The Commerce stream saw an overall pass rate of 98.95 per cent, while the Science stream achieved a pass percentage of 97.73 per cent.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Press Conference Soon
Press conference to release the Rajasthan Board class 12th Result will begin shortly.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When Were Results Declared in Past Years?
Looking at previous years, the RBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 20 in 2024 and May 19 in 2023. In 2022, the results were announced on June 6, while in 2021, they were released much later on July 24.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Passing Criteria
To be considered pass, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. This requirement applies uniformly across all streams-Arts, Commerce, and Science.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Official Websites
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Declared The Result?
Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the Class 12 results during a press conference, which will also be attended by Board Administrator and Chairman Mahesh Chand Sharma.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Press Conference Soon
The RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 press conference is set to begin shortly. It will take place at the Nagaur Collector Office in Ajmer.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: When were class 10th and 12th result Declared in 2024?
In 2024, the RBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 20, followed by the Class 10 results on May 29.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Stream-Wise Number Of Students Registered This Year
This year, more than 8 lakh students registered for the Rajasthan Class 12 board examinations. Among them, 2,73,984 students appeared for the Science stream, 28,250 for Commerce, and 5,87,475 for the Arts stream. Additionally, 3,907 students were enrolled under the Varishtha Upadhyay category.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Announce the Result?
Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar is set to declare the RBSE Class 12 results, accompanied by Board Administrator and Chairman Mahesh Chand Sharma.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: When Will Result Be Declared?
Rajasthan board class 12 result will be declared today at 5 PM in a press conference.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: What If I Fail In One Or Two Subjects?
If candidates couldn't pass the exam of one or two subjects, they can simply appear for the supllementary exams to improve their scores. The board will release the schedule of supplementary exam after the result announcement.
RBSE Result 2025 LIVE: Passing Criteria
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard
The RBSE Class 12th marksheet for 2025 will include essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, and the names of the father and mother. It will also display subject-wise marks for both theory and practical exams, the total marks obtained, the division awarded (First, Second, or Third), and the overall result status, indicating whether the student has passed or failed.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Supplementary Exams
Students who are unable to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams in 2025 will have an opportunity to enhance their scores by appearing for the supplementary examinations. The timetable for the RBSE 12th supplementary exams 2025 will be announced after the main results are declared.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Meet The Topper Of 2024
Prachi Soni, from Ikrotia Village near Bibirani in Khairthal district have topped the class 12th Examination in 2024 with a science stream by scoring percent 100 per cent.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Result Via DigiLocker?
Step 1: Go to the official website- digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or your Aadhaar Card Number.
Step 3: Go to the 'Education' tab.
Step 4: Select your borad- RBSE and then select your class- 12th
Step 5: Enter your roll number and other required details correctly ans submit it.
Step 6: After submission, your RBSE class 12 result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check your scores and save it for future.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Pass Percentage of Last Four Years
In previous years, the RBSE Class 12 results have shown consistently high pass percentages. In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 94 per cent, while in 2023, it was slightly higher at 95.65 per cent. The year 2022 recorded a similar performance with a pass rate of 95.60 per cent. Notably, in 2021, the board registered an exceptional pass percentage of 99.97 per cent, likely due to the impact of the COVID-19.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Commerce Result Last Year
Last year, a total of 26,662 students registered for the commerce stream examination, out of which 26,418 students appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage of comerce stream in 2024 stood at 98.95 per cent. The pass rate of female students was 99.51 per cent whiel the pass percentage of male students was 98.66 per cent.
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How to Check Result Via SMS?
Sometimes official websites stops working due to heavy traffic at the time of the result but students will be able to check their resulr without internet connection also via SMS facilty, it's a easy and convenient way to check the result. Students will have to follow these steps to view their RBSE Class 12 result:
Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type the message in this format-
'RJ12A ROLL NUMBER' for arts stream
'RJ12S ROLL NUMBER' for Science Stream
'RJ12C ROLL NUMBER' for commerce stream
Step 3: Now send this message to the number provided by the board- 5676750 or 5626
Step 4: Your RBSE Class 12 Result will appear on the screen in SMS format.
Step 5: Save and screenshot your scores for future use.
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Past Year Results
In 2024, The Rajasthan board class 12th examination took place from 29th February to 4th April, 2024 with around 8.66 lakh studnets participating and the overall pass percentage for class 12th Rajasthan Board was 94 percent. Pass percentage for Arts stream was 96.88 percent, 97.73 percent for Science and 98.95 percent for Commerce. Commerce was the top performing stream last year with the highest pass rate. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for the result updates.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Result?
As the Rajasthan board will declare the result today in Press conference at 5 PM. After that official links will be activated for students to download their result. These are the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Students will have to visit these websites and follow these steps to view thwir Rajasthan Board class 12th Result:
Step 1- Go to the official RBSE website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2- You will see the “RBSE Class 12th Results 2025” link on the homepage, click on it.
Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.
Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours like your roll number and submit.
Step 5- After submission, your Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
Step 6- Check your details and scores properly and download the page.
Step 7- Print out your score card and keep it safe for future reference.
RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates: When were Exams Held?
The Rajasthan Board class 12th Examination took place from 6th March, 2025 to 7th April, 2025 this year and the results will be declared today at 5 PM.
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE: Official Websites To Check The Result
RBSE Class 12 result 2025 LIVE Updates: Date And Time Of The Result
