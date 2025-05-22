[Result OUT] RBSE Class 12th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Check Rajasthan Board XII Result Declared At rajresults.nic.in- Check Pass Percentage Here

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the Class 12th result today, i.e. 22nd May, 2025, Thursday at 5 PM. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th RBSE Examination can check their results on the official RBSE website, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board class 12th Examination took place from 6th March, 2025 to 7th April, 2025 and around 11 lakh students sat for the examination. Students can access their mark sheets by entering their roll number through the official website but should also note that online marksheets are provisional and original ones will be issued by the school authorities. To pass the Rajasthan Board class 12th examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject and overall aggregate.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for class 12th Rajasthan Board was 94 percent. Pass percentage for Arts stream was 96.88 percent, 97.73 percent for Science and 98.95 percent for Commerce. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Check RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2025 / RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2025 / RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2025 at official websites rajresults.nic.in.