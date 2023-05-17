topStoriesenglish2609068
Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Check Ajmer Board 8th Class Results @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for Direct Link, Toppers List & Pass Percentage

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Check RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 / Rajasthan Ajmer Board Class 8th Result / Rajasthan Board Result today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the official time of declaration of results and other important details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:14 PM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today. As per the official schedule, the RBSE Board Result 2023 for class 8th will be released at 12 pm on May 17, 2023. Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results.

"The result of the 8th board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon," tweeted Kalla. According to his tweet, this year nearly 13 lakh students have registered for the RBSE 8th Board Examinations. 

Check RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 / Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result / Rajasthan Board Result / Raj Board Result today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students who are waiting for the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 will be able to check their RBSE Result 2023 scorecards on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Rajasthan 8th Board Results 2023

17 May 2023
12:06 PM

Shala Darpan RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Anytime Now

The Rajasthan Board class 8 result will be announced anytime now. Keep ready with your hall ticket.

11:58 AM

RBSE 8th result Rajasthan board Website

The rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 2023 result website is showing error now.

11:52 AM

RBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 8th Result Out Website Crashed

RBSE Class 8th board result 2023 out today At 12 PM, website crashed- Here's How To Check Scorecard Via SMS, Digilocker

11:50 AM

RBSE 8th board result 2023 Live Updates: Credentials To Check Your Result

The Class 8th board result 2023 Rajasthan board roll number should be kept ready.

11:47 AM

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: Alternative websites

Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board Class 8 results may also be hosted on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

11:45 AM

Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: How to check RBSE result

First, go to the website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in. 
Now, open the Class 8 result tab.
Enter your roll number and/or other asked details.
Login and check your result. 

11:27 AM

RBSE 8th Results 2023 Live: Passing Marks

To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject.

11:21 AM

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: Toppers' List

Like last year, Rajasthan board is not expected to announce names of Class 8 toppers. The board may publish pass percentage, attendance in the exam, etc.

11:01 AM

RBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates:  Rajasthan 8th Board Result Soon

Rajasthan Education Board will announce the RBSE 8th Board Results 2023 in less than an hour from now. Students are advised to keep their admit cards hady to check and download their 8th board results. Once released, students will be able to download their Rajasthan Board 8th Marksheet from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

10:59 AM

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live Updates

Once released, students will be able to check the result through the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification for ‘Result 2023’ flashing on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new tab. Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided. Your Rajasthan 8th Board Result 2023  will appear appear on the screen.

 

10:38 AM

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates

RBSE will declare the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 in less than 2 hours from now. Students will be able to check their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in today at 12 pm.

10:12 AM

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates

Students need to keep their RBSE admit cards ready. In order to check the result, one would require to enter the roll number and date of birth, as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card. Once released, students will be able to check their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

08:03 AM

Rajasthan 8th Board Result 2023 Live: Websites To Check RBSE 8th results

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

ndiaresults.com 

examresults.net

08:01 AM

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates 

Last year, nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 8th Board Exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 95.5 per cent. RBSE did not release any merit list for Rajsthan 8th Board Results 2022.

07:11 AM

Rajasthan 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Where To Check RBSE Result

Students waiting for their RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 will be able to check and download their class 8th results from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students must note that the DIRECT LINK for Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result will be provided here, once the results are declared by RBSE.

06:59 AM

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates

Rajasthan Education Board will announce the RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 today at 12 pm. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 marksheets from the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

00:49 AM

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Step To Download Rajasthan 8th Board Marksheets

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "RBSE Class 8th Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre the required credentials such as roll number or date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your RBSE Board class 8 results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 and take printout for future refrence

00:48 AM

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Steps Check 8th Board Result Via SMS

Last year students were given the option of checking their score through SMS. Students had to follow these steps:

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263,

You will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

00:47 AM

Rajasthan 8th Board Result 2023 Live: Websites To Check Marksheets

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

ndiaresults.com 

examresults.net

00:46 AM

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Date, Time

Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results. "The result of the RBSE 8th board examination 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination," tweeted Kalla.

00:42 AM

RBSE Board Result 2023:  Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result Today

RBSE will declare the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in today at 12 pm. According to Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, this year nearly 13 lakh students have participated in RBSE 8th Board Examinations.

