Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Check Ajmer Board 8th Class Results @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for Direct Link, Toppers List & Pass Percentage
Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Check RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 / Rajasthan Ajmer Board Class 8th Result / Rajasthan Board Result today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the official time of declaration of results and other important details.
Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today. As per the official schedule, the RBSE Board Result 2023 for class 8th will be released at 12 pm on May 17, 2023. Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results.
"The result of the 8th board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon," tweeted Kalla. According to his tweet, this year nearly 13 lakh students have registered for the RBSE 8th Board Examinations.
Check RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 / Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result / Rajasthan Board Result / Raj Board Result today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students who are waiting for the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 will be able to check their RBSE Result 2023 scorecards on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The Rajasthan Board class 8 result will be announced anytime now. Keep ready with your hall ticket.
The Class 8th board result 2023 Rajasthan board roll number should be kept ready.
Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board Class 8 results may also be hosted on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: How to check RBSE result
First, go to the website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Now, open the Class 8 result tab.
Enter your roll number and/or other asked details.
Login and check your result.
To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject.
Like last year, Rajasthan board is not expected to announce names of Class 8 toppers. The board may publish pass percentage, attendance in the exam, etc.
Rajasthan Education Board will announce the RBSE 8th Board Results 2023 in less than an hour from now. Students are advised to keep their admit cards hady to check and download their 8th board results. Once released, students will be able to download their Rajasthan Board 8th Marksheet from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Once released, students will be able to check the result through the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification for ‘Result 2023’ flashing on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new tab. Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided. Your Rajasthan 8th Board Result 2023 will appear appear on the screen.
RBSE will declare the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 in less than 2 hours from now. Students will be able to check their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in today at 12 pm.
Students need to keep their RBSE admit cards ready. In order to check the result, one would require to enter the roll number and date of birth, as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card. Once released, students will be able to check their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Last year, nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 8th Board Exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 95.5 per cent. RBSE did not release any merit list for Rajsthan 8th Board Results 2022.
Students waiting for their RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 will be able to check and download their class 8th results from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students must note that the DIRECT LINK for Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result will be provided here, once the results are declared by RBSE.
Rajasthan Education Board will announce the RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 today at 12 pm. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 marksheets from the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Step To Download Rajasthan 8th Board Marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "RBSE Class 8th Result 2023"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre the required credentials such as roll number or date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on Submit and your RBSE Board class 8 results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 and take printout for future refrence
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Steps Check 8th Board Result Via SMS
Last year students were given the option of checking their score through SMS. Students had to follow these steps:
Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number
Step 2: Send it to 56263,
You will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.
Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results. "The result of the RBSE 8th board examination 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination," tweeted Kalla.
आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा।
आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है।
— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023
RBSE Board Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result Today
RBSE will declare the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in today at 12 pm. According to Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, this year nearly 13 lakh students have participated in RBSE 8th Board Examinations.