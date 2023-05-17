RBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates (SOON): Rajasthan Class 8th Board Results To Be Declared Today On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today. As per the official schedule, the RBSE Board Result 2023 for class 8th will be released at 12 pm on May 17, 2023. Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results.

"The result of the 8th board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon," tweeted Kalla. According to his tweet, this year nearly 13 lakh students have registered for the RBSE 8th Board Examinations.

Students who are waiting for the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 will be able to check their RBSE Result 2023 scorecards on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.