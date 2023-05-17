topStoriesenglish2609068
RBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates (SOON): Rajasthan Class 8th Board Results To Be Declared Today On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: RBSE 8th Board Result to be announced today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the official time of declaration of results and other important details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:54 AM IST

RBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates (SOON): Rajasthan Class 8th Board Results To Be Declared Today On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today. As per the official schedule, the RBSE Board Result 2023 for class 8th will be released at 12 pm on May 17, 2023. Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results.

"The result of the 8th board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon," tweeted Kalla. According to his tweet, this year nearly 13 lakh students have registered for the RBSE 8th Board Examinations. 

Students who are waiting for the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 will be able to check their RBSE Result 2023 scorecards on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

17 May 2023
00:49 AM

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Step To Download Rajasthan 8th Board Marksheets

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "RBSE Class 8th Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre the required credentials such as roll number or date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your RBSE Board class 8 results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 and take printout for future refrence

00:48 AM

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Steps Check 8th Board Result Via SMS

Last year students were given the option of checking their score through SMS. Students had to follow these steps:

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263,

You will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

00:47 AM

Rajasthan 8th Board Result 2023 Live: Websites To Check Marksheets

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

ndiaresults.com 

examresults.net

00:46 AM

RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Date, Time

Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results. "The result of the RBSE 8th board examination 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination," tweeted Kalla.

00:42 AM

RBSE Board Result 2023:  Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result Today

RBSE will declare the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in today at 12 pm. According to Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, this year nearly 13 lakh students have participated in RBSE 8th Board Examinations.

