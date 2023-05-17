RBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates (SOON): Rajasthan Class 8th Board Results To Be Declared Today On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live Updates: RBSE 8th Board Result to be announced today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the official time of declaration of results and other important details.
Trending Photos
RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today. As per the official schedule, the RBSE Board Result 2023 for class 8th will be released at 12 pm on May 17, 2023. Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results.
"The result of the 8th board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon," tweeted Kalla. According to his tweet, this year nearly 13 lakh students have registered for the RBSE 8th Board Examinations.
Students who are waiting for the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 will be able to check their RBSE Result 2023 scorecards on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Rajasthan 8th Board Results 2023
RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Step To Download Rajasthan 8th Board Marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "RBSE Class 8th Result 2023"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre the required credentials such as roll number or date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on Submit and your RBSE Board class 8 results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 and take printout for future refrence
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Steps Check 8th Board Result Via SMS
Last year students were given the option of checking their score through SMS. Students had to follow these steps:
Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number
Step 2: Send it to 56263,
You will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.
Rajasthan 8th Board Result 2023 Live: Websites To Check Marksheets
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,
rajresults.nic.in
rajshaladarpan.nic.in
ndiaresults.com
examresults.net
RBSE 8th Board Result 2023 Date, Time
Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla took on Twitter to share the date and time of the announcement of Rajasthan 8th Board Results. "The result of the RBSE 8th board examination 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination," tweeted Kalla.
आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा।
आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है।
— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023
RBSE Board Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result Today
RBSE will declare the Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in today at 12 pm. According to Rajasthan Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla, this year nearly 13 lakh students have participated in RBSE 8th Board Examinations.