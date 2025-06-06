SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: SBI Junior Associate Sarkari Results Scorecard To Be OUT SOON At sbi.co.in- Check Details Here

SBI Clerk Result 2025 LIVE: The State Bank of India is yet to announce the SBI Clerk 2025 Mains Result. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains examination will be able to check their results once they are released on the official website — sbi.co.in. So far, the bank has not confirmed the exact date and time for the result declaration. However, the results for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam conducted in Ladakh UT, including Leh and Kargil Valley (under the Chandigarh Circle), have already been published on the official website.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam took place on April 10 and 12, 2025, at various centres across the country. The paper included 190 questions with a total of 200 marks, covering topics such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.