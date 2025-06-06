Advertisement
SBI CLERK MAINS RESULT 2025

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: SBI Junior Associate Sarkari Results Scorecard To Be OUT SOON At sbi.co.in- Check Details Here

SBI Clerk Result 2025 LIVE: However, the results for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam conducted in Ladakh UT, including Leh and Kargil Valley (under the Chandigarh Circle), have already been published on the official website, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 LIVE
LIVE Blog

SBI Clerk Result 2025 LIVE: The State Bank of India is yet to announce the SBI Clerk 2025 Mains Result. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains examination will be able to check their results once they are released on the official website — sbi.co.in. So far, the bank has not confirmed the exact date and time for the result declaration. However, the results for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam conducted in Ladakh UT, including Leh and Kargil Valley (under the Chandigarh Circle), have already been published on the official website.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam took place on April 10 and 12, 2025, at various centres across the country. The paper included 190 questions with a total of 200 marks, covering topics such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on SBI Clerk Result 2025.

06 June 2025
12:39 IST

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Official Website to Check

Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains examination will be able to check their results once they are released on the official website — sbi.co.in

12:36 IST

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 LIVE: Date and time of release of results

The State Bank of India is yet to announce the SBI Clerk 2025 Mains Result. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains examination will be able to check their results once they are released on the official website — sbi.co.in. 

