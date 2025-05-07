[LIVE] TN HSC Result 2025 (SOON): Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results Tomorrow At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

TN HSC Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is set to announce the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 tomorrow, i.e. 8th May, 2025, Thursday at 9 AM. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th exams will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN HSC examination took place from 3rd March, 2025 to 25th March, 2025 in a single shift, from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM. Last year, Tamil Nadu class 12th result was declared on 6th May, 2024 at 9:30 AM. And in 2024, class 12th examination took place from 1st March to 22nd March.

To pass the Tamil Nadu board exams, students must score at least 35 marks in theory subjects. For language papers and subjects without practical exams, a minimum of 25 out of 90 marks is needed. In vocational subjects that include only practicals, students must secure at least 20 out of 75 marks in the practical exam. If a student fails to meet the required marks, they have the option to apply for supplementary exams or request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.